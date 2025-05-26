Sweden's Volvo Cars will cut 3,000 mostly white-collar jobs as part of a restructuring announced last month as it grapples with high costs, a slowdown in electric vehicle demand and trade uncertainty, it said on Monday.
The layoffs represent about 15% of the company's office staff, with close to three-quarters of job losses expected to occur in Sweden and the rest in the company's global operation, Volvo Cars said.
With most of its production based in Europe and China, Volvo Cars is more exposed to new US tariffs than many of its European rivals, and has said it could become impossible to export its most affordable cars to the US.
The group, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding , on April 29 unveiled a programme to slash costs by 18bn Swedish crowns (R33.93bn) and hit the brakes on investments, warning that redundancies were inevitable.
In the first quarter, the carmaker had 43,500 full-time employees and 3,000 staffing agency personnel, according to its earnings report. White-collar staff make up more than 40% of its workforce.
“The automotive industry is in the middle of a challenging period. To address this, we must improve our cash flow generation and structurally lower our costs,” CEO Hakan Samuelsson said.
The group withdrew its financial guidance as it announced its cost cuts last month, pointing to unpredictable markets amid weaker consumer confidence and trade tariffs causing turmoil in the global car industry.
On Friday US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on imports from the EU from June 1, but on Monday he backed away from that date, restoring a July 9 deadline to allow for talks between Washington and Brussels.
Volvo to cut 3,000 jobs in restructuring
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
