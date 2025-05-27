news

Suzuki SA breaks ground on new headquarters

27 May 2025 - 13:45 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Suzuki Auto SA has broken ground on its new head office and distribution centre at Longlake Logistics Park in Gauteng.
Suzuki Auto SA has broken ground on its new head office and distribution centre at Longlake Logistics Park in Gauteng.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki Auto SA, in partnership with real estate group Fortress, has officially broken ground on its new head office and distribution centre at Longlake Logistics Park in Gauteng.

The sod-turning ceremony was held on May 21, marking a milestone for the Japanese carmaker, and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the SA market.

The company will relocate from its headquarters at Linbro Business Park to a custom-designed, 24,507m² facility that will accommodate operations and workforce. Construction is scheduled for completion by mid-2026.

Suzuki Auto SA management and staff at the sod-turning ceremony.
Suzuki Auto SA management and staff at the sod-turning ceremony.
Image: Supplied

The new facility will include 2,900m² of office space and 19,100m² of warehousing, along with advanced training facilities, boardrooms, a workshop and a 100-seater canteen. The warehouse will feature a clearance height of 15m for optimal vertical storage, and large yards and easy vehicle access to support efficient logistics operations.

Suzuki has been the brand to watch over the past few years. Local sales have been rising steadily, with the brand netting 5,977 unit sales in April 2025, claiming the No 2 best-seller spot below Toyota’s 10,363 sales. The best-selling Suzuki model during the period was the Swift with 2,053 units, making it SA’s best selling passenger car in the same period. 

The latest Suzuki Swift has replaced the rival Volkswagen Polo Vivo as the country’s best selling hatch.
The latest Suzuki Swift has replaced the rival Volkswagen Polo Vivo as the country’s best selling hatch.
Image: Supplied

It’s also important to note Suzuki's contribution to Toyota’s dominance. The brands have a partnership that sees Suzuki supply Toyota-badged models. The nameplates make a big portion of the larger Japanese brand’s April sales wins.   

“The move marks a significant chapter in our journey,” said Berto van der Lith, vice-president and CFO of Suzuki Auto SA.

“Our new headquarters will allow for further improvements in our operations and support the growth we foresee in the coming years.” 

READ MORE:

VW’s Kariega plant enters next phase of new budget SUV production

Volkswagen Group Africa has completed the latest round of production facility upgrades at its Kariega plant as it moves forward with preparations to ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Toyota to move some GR Corolla production to Britain, sources say

Toyota is moving some production of its GR Corolla sports car to Britain and will spend around $56m (R1bn) on a dedicated line there to build exports ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

DBSA is investing R100m in EV charging stations

The funding will enable the rollout of the charging stations every 150km along national roads.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d Reviews
  2. Broad Arrow’s first European auction nets more than R630m at Villa d’Este news
  3. Xiaomi rides high with record Q1 and new electric SUV to rival Tesla news
  4. Suzuki SA breaks ground on new headquarters news
  5. VW’s Kariega plant enters next phase of new budget SUV production news

Latest Videos

2025 BMW X6 xDrive30d
President Ramaphosa responds to Questions for Oral Replies in Parliament