news

Ford recalls nearly 1.1-million vehicles over rearview camera software issue

28 May 2025 - 16:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ford is recalling nearly 1.1-million vehicles in the US because rearview cameras may not display images due to a software issue, increasing the risk of a crash.
Ford is recalling nearly 1.1-million vehicles in the US because rearview cameras may not display images due to a software issue, increasing the risk of a crash.
Image: John Keeble/Getty Images

Ford is recalling nearly 1.1-million vehicles in the US because rearview cameras may not display images due to a software issue, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers some 2021 through 2024 model year Bronco, F-150, Edge, and 2023-2024 Escape, Corsair, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 vehicles, the carmaker said on Wednesday in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall also affects the 2022-2024 Expedition, 2022-2025 Transit, 2021-2023 Mach-E, Lincoln Nautilus, 2024 Ranger, Mustang and the 2022-2024 Navigator.

The NHTSA said the software issue may cause the rearview camera image to delay, freeze, or not display.

Ford said it is aware of one allegation of a minor crash resulting in property damage tied to the issue.

In January, the NHTSA contacted Ford regarding allegations of more than three dozen rear-view camera complaints on 2021-2023 Ford F-150 vehicles.

The recall covers some 2021 through 2024 model year Bronco (pictured), F-150, Edge, and 2023-2024 Escape, Corsair, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 vehicles.
The recall covers some 2021 through 2024 model year Bronco (pictured), F-150, Edge, and 2023-2024 Escape, Corsair, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 vehicles.
Image: Supplied

In April, a Ford engineering team was able to reproduce the failure mode within a vehicle and link the causal factors to specific software variants.

Dealers are expected to update vehicle software through an over-the-air update. The software being recalled serves as an operating system for the car's dashboard, helping its infotainment system to control apps and display maps, among others.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed by June 16. A second letter will be sent once the remedy is available later this year.

Ford in April issued two other recalls in the US for rearview camera issues covering about 289,000 vehicles in total. For both recalls, the carmaker will replace rearview cameras.

In November, the NHTSA said Ford had agreed to a $165m (R2.96bn) civil penalty after an agency investigation found the carmaker failed to recall vehicles with defective rearview cameras in a timely manner.

The NHTSA in August 2021 opened an investigation after Ford in 2020 recalled about 620,000 vehicles for a rear camera issue to determine whether the carmaker had made the recall in a timely fashion. Ford expanded that recall in 2022 and in March added about 24,000 vehicles.

READ MORE:

Amazon's in-car software deal with Stellantis fails to boot

Amazon's deal with Stellantis to create in-car software that the companies hoped would transform the driving experience while bolstering their ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Stellantis names Antonio Filosa as its new CEO

Franco-Italian-US carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday named Antonio Filosa, the Italian head of its North American operations, as its new CEO, effective ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Nissan plans $7bn funding, including loan backed by UK government

Japan's struggling Nissan is considering raising more than ¥1-trillion (R125.79bn) from debt and asset sales which would include a syndicated loan ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Ford issues recall for Ranger bakkie in South Africa

Ford has issued a recall for certain Ford Ranger models built between October and November 2024 at its Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria.
Motoring
5 days ago

Major car brands recall several vehicles over safety issues

The brands that will be affected by the recall are Jeep Wrangler, Chrysler 300c, Citroën C4, DS4 and DS5 models, Mercedes-Benz CLA (118), S-class ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford recalls nearly 1.1-million vehicles over rearview camera software issue news
  2. Omoda to launch new C9 plug-in hybrid in Mzansi in June New Models
  3. Amazon's in-car software deal with Stellantis fails to boot news
  4. RAF boss Collins Letsoalo placed on special leave amid SIU probe South Africa
  5. New BMW M2 CS breaks cover with 390kW New Models

Latest Videos

Guinea mining industry: Authorities freeze bank accounts of mining companies
Stitched with love: 67 Blankets brings warmth and dignity to Nazareth House