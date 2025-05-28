Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from killing New York congestion programme

Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO Janno Lieber said after the hearing the judge's order will extend to June 9. Liman, said Lieber, "wants no more coercive threats" by the Trump administration and wants a speedy timetable to resolve the lawsuit.
A transport department spokesperson said the judge has not ruled on the merits of the issue, adding: "Enforcement actions for noncompliance were merely under consideration, and we will comply with the judge’s request to hold. We look forward to making our case in court."
New York launched its first-in-the-nation congestion pricing programme in January.
In April Duffy told Hochul the transport department may withhold environmental approvals or project funding starting on May 28 if the state did not end congestion pricing by Wednesday, which it declined to do. New York cited Trump's social media post in February that touted his effort to kill congestion pricing with the phrase: "Long live the king". The White House posted on social media a mock photo of him wearing a crown.
Trump compared himself to a monarch, which New York said raised questions about the legitimacy of the move. The metropolitan transportation authority said the decision was made "for blatantly political reasons" to uphold a Trump campaign promise.
New York City said the programme has dramatically cut congestion, with about 5.8-million fewer cars than expected in the congestion zone between January and March, or a reduction of 8% to 13%.
Data also shows a 12% reduction in traffic in April, while travel times to cross into Manhattan have also dramatically improved, the city said. Hotel stays, retail spending and pedestrian traffic have all increased.
Hochul has said funds raised from the programme would underpin $15bn (R269.57bn) in debt financing for critical mass transit capital improvements. The transport department under former president Joe Biden had approved the congestion programme in November, which is monitored via electronic license plate readers. Government approval is needed because it involves tolls on federal highways.
Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from killing New York congestion programme
Image: Alex Kent/Getty Images
A US judge on Tuesday issued an order temporarily barring the US transportation department from withholding federal funding from New York as President Donald Trump's administration seeks to kill Manhattan's congestion pricing programme.
US district judge Lewis Liman held the hearing one day before the potential start date of the federal government's withholding of approvals for New York projects, according to an earlier warning by US transportation secretary Sean Duffy.
The Trump administration on February 19 rescinded federal approval of the programme designed to reduce traffic and raise money to upgrade aging subway and bus systems. Duffy said at the time the programme which charges most passenger vehicles $9 (R162) during peak periods to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street, left drivers without a free highway alternative and took money from working people to pay for a transit system and not highways.
Shortly after the Trump administration rescinded approval, New York City, New York state and the metropolitan transportation authority sued to block the move.
Liman's order bars Duffy from seeking to enforce the order to rescind congestion pricing approval or from taking any funding or enforcement action against New York.
On Tuesday New York governor Kathy Hochul said Liman's decision was "a massive victory for New York commuters, vindicating our right as a state to make decisions regarding what’s best for our streets. New Yorkers deserve to control our own traffic patterns, keep gridlock off our streets and protect our clean air".
