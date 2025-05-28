news

Stellantis names Antonio Filosa as its new CEO

28 May 2025 - 07:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Antonio Filosa has been leading Stellantis in its key North American market since October with a task of reviving sales at the group's powerhouse after its market share shrank in recent years.
Antonio Filosa has been leading Stellantis in its key North American market since October with a task of reviving sales at the group's powerhouse after its market share shrank in recent years. 
Image: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Franco-Italian-US carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday named Antonio Filosa, the Italian head of its North American operations, as its new CEO, effective from June 23.

Filosa, 51, will be expected to focus on the challenging task of reviving Stellantis' fortunes, specially in its key US market, after it suffered a 70% drop in net profit and a €6bn (R137.47bn) cash burn in 2024.

"The board selected Antonio Filosa to be CEO based on his proven track record of hands-on success during his more than 25 years in the automotive industry", Stellantis said.

Filosa will also need to rein in Stellantis sprawling 14-brand portfolio — with analysts and experts thinking the carmaker should terminate or sell some of them — and complete a process to restore the group's fraught relations with dealers, unions and governments.

He succeeds Carlos Tavares, who quit the group in December after sharp drops in profits and sales raised questions about his management. Since then, the carmaker has been provisionally led by its chair John Elkann, a scion of the Agnelli family that founded Fiat, now part of Stellantis.

The Agnellis are Stellantis' single largest investor through their family holding company Exor. The group's other brands include Peugeot and Jeep.

Stellantis chair says fewer EU regulations would cut car costs

Stellantis chair John Elkann said on Thursday in a joint appearance with Renault CEO Luca de Meo that the EU needs to cut regulations that are making ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Having exceeded €27 (R549) early last year, Stellantis's Milan-listed shares shed more than two thirds of their value in the next 12 months.

Stellantis was created in early 2021 through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot's owner PSA, with Tavares, the former PSA head, as its first CEO.

Filosa has been leading Stellantis in North America since October.

In 2023 he was also appointed global head of Jeep, one of Stellantis key brands, a role he quit this year when, as part of a wider management reshuffle, he was also given the additional role of Stellantis global chief for quality.

An Italian national, Filosa was born in the southern city of Naples, spent his youth in the region of Puglia in the south, and graduated in engineering from Milan's Polytechnic. Married to a Brazilian architect, he is the father of two sons and has a passion for water polo.

He joined Fiat Group in 1999, where he covered several roles, predominantly in Latin America, becoming Fiat Chrysler chief in the region in 2018. He then served as Stellantis COO for South America.

Despite his Fiat background and Italian nationality, he has hardly ever worked in Italy and can offer the global profile the Stellantis board had been looking for to address issues at the multinational carmaker.

His recent years as head of Stellantis' North American business can also prove an asset in dealing with US President Donald Trump's administration and respond to its tariff policies.

READ MORE:

Xiaomi rides high with record Q1 and new electric SUV to rival Tesla

China's Xiaomi on Tuesday reported record first-quarter revenue and profit, as the company said its ongoing shift towards higher-end products from ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Suzuki SA breaks ground on new headquarters

Suzuki Auto SA, in partnership with real estate group Fortress, has officially broken ground on its new head office and distribution centre at ...
Motoring
1 day ago

VW’s Kariega plant enters next phase of new budget SUV production

Volkswagen Group Africa has completed the latest round of production facility upgrades at its Kariega plant as it moves forward with preparations to ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ford recalls nearly 1.1-million vehicles over rearview camera software issue news
  2. Omoda to launch new C9 plug-in hybrid in Mzansi in June New Models
  3. Amazon's in-car software deal with Stellantis fails to boot news
  4. RAF boss Collins Letsoalo placed on special leave amid SIU probe South Africa
  5. New BMW M2 CS breaks cover with 390kW New Models

Latest Videos

Guinea mining industry: Authorities freeze bank accounts of mining companies
Stitched with love: 67 Blankets brings warmth and dignity to Nazareth House