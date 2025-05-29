Tesla will deliver its first self-driving Model Y car in June, CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday.
For the past several days, Tesla has been testing self-driving Model Y cars (no one in driver’s seat) on Austin public streets with no incidents. A month ahead of schedule.Next month, first self-delivery from factory to customer.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2025
For the past several days, Tesla has been testing self-driving Model Y cars (no one in driver's seat) on Austin public streets with no incidents. A month ahead of schedule.Next month, first self-delivery from factory to customer.
Musk said in a post on X that the electric-vehicle maker has been testing self-driving Model Y cars on public streets in Austin, Texas, for the past several days “with no incidents”.
Musk says Tesla will deliver first self-driving Model Y in June
Image: Supplied
