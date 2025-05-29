news

Musk says Tesla will deliver first self-driving Model Y in June

29 May 2025 - 12:34 By Reuters
Image: Supplied

Tesla will deliver its first self-driving Model Y car in June, CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday.

Musk said in a post on X that the electric-vehicle maker has been testing self-driving Model Y cars on public streets in Austin, Texas, for the past several days “with no incidents”.

