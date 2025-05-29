news

Tesla shares rise as Elon Musk cuts ties with Trump administration

29 May 2025 - 16:00 By Reuters
Elon Musk's ties with Donald Trump and his tilt toward right-wing politics in Europe fuelled waves of protests against Tesla in recent months, pushing some buyers away and rattling investors worried about brand damage.
Image: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Tesla shares rose more than 2% on Thursday after news that CEO Elon Musk is stepping away from the Trump administration, fuelling hopes he will sharpen focus on the carmaker as it gears up for its hotly anticipated robotaxi debut.

Musk's ties with US President Donald Trump and his tilt towards right-wing politics in Europe had fuelled waves of protests against Tesla in recent months, pushing some buyers away and rattling investors worried about brand damage.

With Tesla on track for a second straight annual sales decline after its first-ever drop in 2024, pressure was mounting on the world's richest man — who also owns SpaceX and X — to refocus on the carmaker that underpins much of his fortune.

Musk signalled recently he was cutting back on his role with the department of government efficiency (Doge), telling shareholders in March he would reduce his time to a day or two per week.

He also announced last week that he will cut his political spending substantially. Musk spent nearly $300m (R5.35bn) to back Trump's presidential campaign and other Republicans last year.

Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, capping turbulent tenure

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after leading a tumultuous efficiency drive, during which he upended several ...
News
15 hours ago

Musk's departure from the administration “is music to the ears of Tesla shareholders”, said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, a long-time Tesla bull who had last month called the Tesla chief's time in Washington a “code red situation” that could create lasting demand destruction.

“The year 2025 started off as a dark chapter for Musk and Tesla,” he added. “But importantly those days are in the rear-view mirror.”

Tesla shares, trading at $363 before the bell, have declined 11% this year.

News of Musk's departure was shortly followed by a post on X from Musk announcing that Tesla has been testing driverless Model Y cars in Austin, Texas, with no incidents and aims to deliver the first unit in June.

The rollout is crucial for Tesla as Musk has shifted the company's focus away from building a new, cheaper electric vehicle platform to launching the robotaxi service and its Optimus humanoid robots. Much of Tesla's valuation hangs on that bet.

“Musk's departure from Doge will improve market sentiment for Tesla, but I see no real change for Tesla,” Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said.

Musk says Tesla will deliver first self-driving Model Y in June

Tesla will deliver its first self-driving Model Y car in June, CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday.
Motoring
8 hours ago

Foxconn to soon announce second Japanese auto partner

Taiwan's Foxconn will soon announce a second Japanese auto partner, chair Young Liu said on Thursday, as the company best known as Apple's main ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

German carmakers in talks with US over possible tariff deal: sources

Germany's leading carmakers are in talks with Washington over a possible import tariff deal, seeking to use their US investments and exports as ...
Motoring
12 hours ago
