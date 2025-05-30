news

Nissan offers buyouts to US workers, halts global pay rises

30 May 2025 - 08:05 By Reuters
Japan's Nissan has started offering buyouts to US workers and has suspended merit-based wage increases worldwide, internal e-mails reviewed by Reuters showed, as the carmaker expands cost cuts amid weak performance in key markets.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

CEO Ivan Espinosa announced a new round of cost cuts this month that include closing seven production sites globally and cutting 11,000 more jobs, taking its total planned workforce reduction to around 20,000.

As part of the cuts, Nissan has offered separation packages to workers at its Canton plant in Mississippi and to salaried workers in human resources, planning, information technology and finance, according to one e-mail sent last week.

"While substantial efforts have been made in the US to help right-size Nissan, we need to take additional, limited strategic action at a local level," Nissan Americas chair Christian Meunier said in the e-mail.

"The work we are doing today is crucial for Nissan's comeback — delivering the vehicles, revenue and delighted customers necessary for our long-term success."

Image: Reuters

Reuters could not determine how many people have been offered buyouts or how many have accepted.

A separate e-mail reviewed by Reuters showed Japan's third-biggest carmaker has also suspended merit-based pay increases globally for the business year.

The carmaker said Nissan North America is offering a voluntary separation programme to a limited group of US salaried employees. It declined to give more details as the process is ongoing.

Cutting the US workforce runs counter to President Donald Trump's aim of creating jobs and boosting domestic manufacturing through initiatives including a 25% tariff on imported vehicles.

Nissan's operating profit margin in North America including the US, its biggest market, worsened in the business year ended March, even as it sold more cars than a year before. It offered buyouts to Canton workers after launching a job cut plan in November and has followed that with another round.

Analysts attributed Nissan's troubles to factors including an ageing line-up, a lack of hybrid models in the US and excessive focus on increasing output under former top executive Carlos Ghosn, whose near two-decade year tenure ended in 2018.

Separately, Nissan on Tuesday said it had paid ¥646m (R80.2m) in compensation to former CEO Makoto Uchida and three other executive officers who left their positions at the end of March.

Nissan has yet to disclose a full list of production sites it plans to close. At home in Japan, Oppama and one other plant are under consideration, sources told Reuters this month.

Nissan has said it will consolidate Mexican and Argentinian pick-up truck production into a single Mexican site, and Renault will buy its stake in their joint Indian business. It has also said it would close a Thai plant by June.

On Wednesday Bloomberg News reported Nissan is considering raising more than ¥1-trillion from debt and asset sales which would include a syndicated loan guaranteed by the UK government.

