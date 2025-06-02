news

Lego Technic and Aston Martin release 700+ piece Valkyrie

02 June 2025 - 16:41 By Motoring Staff
The Lego Technic version consists of over 700 pieces and features working gullwing doors, a functioning V12 engine with moving pistons, a top-mounted steering lever and a working differential.
Image: Supplied

Lego and Aston Martin have teamed up to launch a new Technic model based on the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar, one of the brand’s most extreme performance cars to date.

The release forms part of a collaboration with Asphalt Legends Unite, the mobile and console racing game developed by Gameloft. Both the full-size Valkyrie and its Lego Technic counterpart are now available as playable cars in-game.

The real-world Valkyrie was developed using Formula One technology, with input from renowned F1 designer Adrian Newey, who recently joined the Aston Martin F1 team. Powered by a hybrid V12 engine, the Valkyrie delivers 838kW and can accelerate from 0—100km/h in 2.5 seconds.

The Lego Technic version consists of more than 700 pieces and features working gullwing doors, a functioning V12 engine with moving pistons, a top-mounted steering lever and a working differential. The model replicates the original’s aerodynamic design and comes finished in Aston Martin’s Podium Green livery.

The Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie is now available worldwide via Lego.com and selected retailers.

