Maruti Suzuki says no immediate hit from China curbs on magnet exports

02 June 2025 - 10:30 By Reuters
Maruti Suzuki, India's top-selling carmaker, said on Monday there is no immediate production impact from China's export curbs on rare earth magnets, a key component, and it is in talks with the government on the matter.
Image: Sanjit Das/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Auto industry manufacturers told government officials last week production could stall within days due to the curbs, Reuters reported.

They are worried by the complexity of a new import process requiring approval from Indian and Chinese officials and documents including end-use certificates stating the magnets are not for military purposes.

When asked how many weeks of inventory Maruti has before production is impacted, the automaker said it has submitted an import application and it would be difficult to comment or give "very specific details" until it receives a response.

"It is not a restriction. It is an endorsement of end use. In case there is an issue, we will . inform all our stakeholders, including the stock exchange," Rahul Bharti, senior executive director corporate affairs, told reporters.

China controls more than 90% of global processing capacity for the magnets, which are used in fields as varied as automobiles, home appliances and clean energy. It enacted measures in April requiring companies to obtain import permits.

In a meeting with commerce ministry officials last month, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said inventories at parts makers were likely to run out by the end of May.

