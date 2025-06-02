news

Toyota GR Corolla to be built in the UK starting in 2026

02 June 2025 - 09:24 By Motoring Staff
The hot hatch will be built at Toyota’s Burnaston plant in Derbyshire, operated by Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK, which assembles the standard Corolla range.
Image: Supplied

Toyota’s GR Corolla is set to go into production in the UK from 2026, the carmaker confirmed on Friday, as part of a broader move to meet growing global demand for its high-performance Gazoo Racing models.

The hot hatch will be built at Toyota’s Burnaston plant in Derbyshire, operated by Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK), which assembles the standard Corolla range. It will be the first GR model produced at the facility, and the first time the GR Corolla is manufactured in Europe.

Since launching in 2022, the GR Corolla has attracted strong interest among driving enthusiasts, joining Toyota’s expanding GR line-up that includes the Supra, GR Yaris and GR86. According to the company, appetite for the models has routinely outstripped supply — prompting the Japanese carmaker's decision to add a new production location.

Preparations at the UK plant reportedly began last year, with Toyota working alongside local suppliers and staff ahead of the 2026 production start. While Toyota hasn’t confirmed how many units will be built or which markets they’ll serve, the move is expected to reduce lead times and ease pressure on existing supply chains.

The choice of the UK is also no accident. Toyota cited the country’s motorsport culture, engineering know-how and the track record of the TMUK plant as key factors in the decision.

