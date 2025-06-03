Leading the convoy are two Defender 130 models — Moyo (Heart) and Isibindi (Courage) — which recently completed the 62,000km Afrika Odyssey. They're joined by four classic Defenders, each a testament to the model's iconic status and storied history of exploration and service in Africa and abroad. Together, the vehicles will carry several tonnes of aid and equipment.
A key focus of the trip is malaria prevention. Mozambique remains one of the countries most affected by the disease, particularly among young children. On its previous mission, the foundation distributed 15,880 mosquito nets, with each estimated to protect at least one mother and two children. The team hopes to increase that number in the weeks ahead.
The expedition departed from the Koru Environmental Kids Camp near Hoedspruit and regular updates will be posted via the Kingsley Holgate Foundation’s social media channels on Instagram, Facebook and X.
Land Rover drives Kingsley Holgate Foundation's latest mission
Image: Supplied
The Kingsley Holgate Foundation has embarked on its latest humanitarian and conservation expedition with support from Land Rover and a fleet of Defenders. The Greater Gorongosa Expedition got under way on June 3, setting off from South Africa towards central Mozambique.
The journey will take the team to communities around Gorongosa National Park, where they’ll distribute mosquito nets and educational supplies. The expedition highlights a partnership between Land Rover and the Holgate Foundation, now spanning more than 25 years.
Image: Supplied
