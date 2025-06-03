May’s new vehicle market in South Africa registered 45,308 sales against the 37,139 retailed in the same month last year.
It was the eighth month in a row that sales have outperformed those of a year earlier. After five months of 2025, the market is 12.6% ahead of the same stage of 2024, up from 205,771 to 231,719 units.
Brandon Cohen, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada), thinks the real market is stronger than it appears as 12 of the 24 Chinese brands selling vehicles here don’t report their sales numbers.
Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank, was cautiously enthusiastic about the figures.
“First quarter sales performed better by volume while displaying slower growth, indicating that the month was a solid volume performance rather than an overriding reason to celebrate,” he said.
“While volumes continue to be confidence-inspiring, household budgets remain under pressure,” said Gaoaketse.
May figures: the best-selling cars in SA
Toyota is the top-seller
These were SA’s most popular cars as May sales show voema
“The market’s expected slow recovery is continuing to play catch-up, but the industry should remain vigilant and will continue to have to drive innovative reasons to continue attracting consumer, and business decisions to purchase new vehicles.”
Toyota remained the country’s best-selling brand in May by a considerable margin, selling 10,330 units, and the brand had nine cars in the top 30 sellers. Suzuki was in second place (5,536) ahead of Volkswagen (4,582), Hyundai (3,251) and Ford (2,932).
The most popular vehicle was again the Toyota Hilux, with the rival Ford Ranger in second place. In third, and the best-selling passenger car, was the Suzuki Swift. Toyota’s Corolla Cross was fourth overall.
The best-selling Chinese car remained the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (eighth overall) ahead of the Haval Jolion (10th).
TOP 30 SELLERS - MAY 2025
