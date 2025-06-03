news

May figures: the best-selling cars in SA

Toyota is the top-seller

03 June 2025 - 10:12
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
The real market is stronger than it appears as half the Chinese players don’t report their sales numbers.
Image: Supplied

May’s new vehicle market in South Africa registered 45,308 sales against the 37,139 retailed in the same month last year.

It was the eighth month in a row that sales have outperformed those of a year earlier. After five months of 2025, the market is 12.6% ahead of the same stage of 2024, up from 205,771 to 231,719 units.

Brandon Cohen, chair of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada), thinks the real market is stronger than it appears as 12 of the 24 Chinese brands selling vehicles here don’t report their sales numbers.

Lebo Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank, was cautiously enthusiastic about the figures.

“First quarter sales performed better by volume while displaying slower growth, indicating that the month was a solid volume performance rather than an overriding reason to celebrate,” he said.

“While volumes continue to be confidence-inspiring, household budgets remain under pressure,” said Gaoaketse.

These were SA’s most popular cars as May sales show voema

Toyota remains the country's favourite new-car brand
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

“The market’s expected slow recovery is continuing to play catch-up, but the industry should remain vigilant and will continue to have to drive innovative reasons to continue attracting consumer, and business decisions to purchase new vehicles.”

Toyota remained the country’s best-selling brand in May by a considerable margin, selling 10,330 units, and the brand had nine cars in the top 30 sellers. Suzuki was in second place (5,536) ahead of Volkswagen (4,582), Hyundai (3,251) and Ford (2,932).

The most popular vehicle was again the Toyota Hilux, with the rival Ford Ranger in second place. In third, and the best-selling passenger car, was the Suzuki Swift. Toyota’s Corolla Cross was fourth overall.

The best-selling Chinese car remained the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (eighth overall) ahead of the Haval Jolion (10th).

TOP 30 SELLERS - MAY 2025

  1. Toyota Hilux - 2,548
  2. Ford Ranger - 2,147
  3. Suzuki Swift - 1,842
  4. Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,629
  5. VW Polo Vivo - 1,543
  6. Isuzu D-Max - 1,473
  7. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,350
  8. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 1,255
  9. Suzuki Fronx - 1,219
  10. Haval Jolion - 1,113
  11. Toyota Starlet - 1,039
  12. Kia Sonet - 863
  13. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 786
  14. VW Polo - 767
  15. Suzuki Ertiga - 721
  16. Toyota Starlet Cross - 694
  17. VW T-Cross - 686
  18. Toyota Fortuner - 679
  19. Toyota Vitz - 624
  20. Toyota Rumion - 618
  21. Toyota Hi-Ace - 583
  22. Mahindra XUV 3XO - 532
  23. Omoda C5 - 525
  24. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 517
  25. Renault Kiger - 492
  26. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 439
  27. Nissan Magnite - 437
  28. Hyundai i20 - 399
  29. Renault Kwid - 393
  30. Nissan Navara - 389

