At midnight motorists will be greeted by the fourth consecutive month of fuel price decreases.
The minister of mineral and petroleum resources said the lower prices are due to an improvement in the rand/US dollar exchange rate and the decrease in the international oil price.
The retail prices of both grades of petrol decrease by 5c/l on Wednesday, while the wholesale price of diesel reduces 37c/l. Illuminating paraffin sees a 56c/l reduction.
The decreases would have been even more had it not been for the 16c increase for petrol and 15c increase for diesel in the general fuel levy (GFL) announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in the latest iteration of his 2025 budget speech earlier in May.
Godongwana said the adjustment — the first in three years — would help fill the gap from his rejected VAT hike proposal and ease the main budget deficit.
Fuel price decreases from Wednesday
Inland:
- Petrol 95 unleaded: R21.40/l — R21.35/l
- Petrol 93 unleaded: R21.29/l — R21.24/l
- Diesel 0.05%: R18.90/l — R18.53/l
- Diesel 0.005%: R18.94/l — R18.53/l
Coast:
- Petrol 95 unleaded: R20.61/l — R20.56/l
- Petrol 93 unleaded: R20.50/l — R20.45/l
- Diesel 0.05%: R18.11/l — R17.74/l
- Diesel 0.005%: R18.18/l — R17.81/l
Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight
Image: 123RF
At midnight motorists will be greeted by the fourth consecutive month of fuel price decreases.
The minister of mineral and petroleum resources said the lower prices are due to an improvement in the rand/US dollar exchange rate and the decrease in the international oil price.
The retail prices of both grades of petrol decrease by 5c/l on Wednesday, while the wholesale price of diesel reduces 37c/l. Illuminating paraffin sees a 56c/l reduction.
The decreases would have been even more had it not been for the 16c increase for petrol and 15c increase for diesel in the general fuel levy (GFL) announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in the latest iteration of his 2025 budget speech earlier in May.
Godongwana said the adjustment — the first in three years — would help fill the gap from his rejected VAT hike proposal and ease the main budget deficit.
Fuel price decreases from Wednesday
Inland:
Coast:
READ MORE:
New Ford Territory 1.8 Dark Edition rolls into Mzansi
MPs slog through budget report, come hell or fire alarms
How to get your Ford Ranger Raptor properly stuck in the mud
Mercedes Vision V is an ultra-luxury van for the well-heeled
EFF takes fuel levy increase to court after budget 3.0
June fuel price drop looks likely despite Godongwana's levy hike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos