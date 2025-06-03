news

Toyota Industries says it will discuss Toyota Group takeover bid on Tuesday

03 June 2025 - 08:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Toyota Industries will decide on Tuesday whether to accept a tender offer to take the company private, it said, after several media reported it would accept a $42bn offer from Toyota Motor and other group companies.
Toyota Industries will decide on Tuesday whether to accept a tender offer to take the company private, it said, after several media reported it would accept a $42bn offer from Toyota Motor and other group companies.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Toyota Industries will decide on Tuesday whether to accept a tender offer to take the company private, it said, after several media reported it would accept a $42bn (R750.52bn) offer from Toyota Motor and other group companies.

In a separate statement, Toyota Motor also said it would make a decision on the reported plan, but added some media reports contained misleading information including that the total acquisition could exceed 6-trillion yen (R750.52).

Toyota Industries shares were little changed on the report, trading up 0.4% while Toyota Motor was down 1.0%.

Japanese companies have come under growing scrutiny from the market regulator and investors in recent years about their cross-shareholdings in affiliates and business partners, sparking a rise in management buyouts and acquisitions.

Many of the deals have been driven by expectations that a corporate governance overhaul will bring better shareholder returns.

In addition to forklifts, Toyota Industries manufactures the RAV4 SUV for Toyota and also produces car parts such as engines, air-conditioning compressors, batteries and converters.
In addition to forklifts, Toyota Industries manufactures the RAV4 SUV for Toyota and also produces car parts such as engines, air-conditioning compressors, batteries and converters.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Motor said in April it was considering participating in a potential buyout of Toyota Industries, a move sources have said would help improve the group's corporate governance.

Toyota owned about 24% of Toyota Industries as of September last year, while Toyota Industries held around 9% of the world's biggest carmaker and more than 5% of Denso, another major Toyota supplier and Toyota group company.

Toyota Industries, formerly Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, was founded in 1926 by Sakichi Toyoda to make automatic looms. An automotive division within the company was set up and later spun off as Toyota Motor.

In addition to forklifts, Toyota Industries manufactures the RAV4 sport utility vehicle for Toyota and also produces car parts such as engines, air-conditioning compressors, batteries and converters.

READ MORE:

Chinese dealers urge carmakers to stop dumping inventory on them

Chinese car dealers on Tuesday called on carmakers to stop offloading too many cars on dealerships as intense price wars are pressuring their cash ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Tesla executives questioned Musk after he denied killing $25,000 EV project

Some senior Tesla executives were alarmed last year when Elon Musk denied a Reuters report that the company had killed a planned all-new $25,000 ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Maruti Suzuki says no immediate hit from China curbs on magnet exports

Maruti Suzuki, India's top-selling carmaker, said on Monday there is no immediate production impact from China's export curbs on rare earth magnets, ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota Vitz range gets safety bump New Models
  2. May figures: the best-selling cars in SA news
  3. DJ Melzi to attend Rick Ross Car & Bike Show in US TshisaLIVE
  4. Toyota to take key supplier private in $26bn deal news
  5. Land Rover drives Kingsley Holgate Foundation's latest mission news

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Mmabatho