Toyota to take key supplier private in $26bn deal

Toyota will take a group supplier private in a $26bn (R464.49bn) deal, the companies said on Thursday, a landmark repositioning of Japan's most important corporation that signals the enduring influence of its founding Toyoda family.
An unlisted real estate company chaired by Toyota chair Akio Toyoda will offer ¥3.7-trillion (R463.19bn) to take Toyota Industries, a maker of forklifts and engines, batteries and converters, off the market.
While the deal was widely expected, the price may come as a shock. The real estate firm, Toyota Fudosan, is offering ¥16,300 (R2,037) a share — below the stock's latest closing price of ¥18,400 (R2,300).
Previous media reports indicated the deal would probably happen at about $42bn (R750.26bn), a 62% premium to the offer price.
Separately, Toyota said it plans to buy back its own shares from Toyota Industries.
Image: SOE ZEYA TUN
Japanese companies have come under growing scrutiny from the market regulator and investors in recent years about their cross-shareholdings in affiliates and business partners, sparking a rise in management buyouts and acquisitions.
Many of the deals have been driven by expectations that a corporate governance overhaul will bring better shareholder returns.
Toyota said in April it was considering participating in a potential buyout of Toyota Industries — a move sources have said would help improve the group's corporate governance.
Toyota owned about 24% of Toyota Industries by September last year, while Toyota Industries held about 9% of the world's biggest carmaker and more than 5% of Denso, another major Toyota supplier and Toyota group company.
Toyota Industries, formerly Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, was founded in 1926 by Sakichi Toyoda to make automatic looms. An automotive division in the company was set up and later spun off as Toyota Motor.
