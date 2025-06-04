news

Used EV batteries power renewable energy push at Rome airport

04 June 2025 - 10:59 By Motoring Staff
In total, the battery energy storage system holds 10MWh of electricity.
Image: Supplied

Nissan is giving a second life to its EV batteries as part of a clean energy project at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport. The Japanese carmaker has provided 84 used Leaf battery packs for a large energy storage system designed to help the airport reduce its carbon footprint.

The system is part of a wider initiative known as Pioneer, supported in part by the EU’s Innovation Fund. It forms a key part of Aeroporti di Roma’s plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.

In total, the battery energy storage system holds 10MWh of electricity. Nissan’s contribution, equivalent to 2.1MWh, is made up of battery units recovered from high-mileage vehicles and warranty returns. The 30kWh and 40kWh packs were expertly reconditioned to meet safety and performance standards before being put into service.

The second-life batteries are being integrated by Italian engineering firm Loccioni, which is combining them with Enel’s broader storage infrastructure. The system works in tandem with a solar farm consisting of 55,000 panels, which is expected to generate up to 31GWh of electricity per year.

The electricity generated and stored will help power airport terminals and support the facility’s internal grid, specially during peak demand.

According to Nissan, the batteries are expected to stay in operation for at least six to seven years, even with daily use.

