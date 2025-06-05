Stellantis last week named its North American chief Filosa, an Italian, as its new CEO. His appointment will be effective from June 23.
“Antonio loves the [Maserati] brand, I am sure we'll do great things,” Ficili said, adding Maserati will continue to design, engineer and manufacture all its models in Italy.
Asked about market speculation that Stellantis could assess a sale of Maserati amid poor results and falling sales, Ficili reiterated the group had no plans to divest from it.
Ficili, who is also the head of Stellantis premium brand Alfa Romeo, said a review of the Alfa plan was also imminent.
The group has hired consultant McKinsey to advise on strategies for Maserati and Alfa Romeo as they face a hit from US tariffs.
Maserati makes about 30% of its sales in the US, while Alfa Romeo generates about 15%.
Maserati ready to present new business plan soon, says CEO Ficili
Maserati plans to present a new business plan shortly, soon after parent company Stellantis' new CEO Antonio Filosa starts in his job later this month, the head of the struggling luxury carmaker said on Thursday.
The loss-making Italian brand, the only one in the luxury segment for the world's fourth largest carmaker, has no new model launches scheduled now, with Stellantis reviewing Maserati's strategies after a previous business plan was put on hold last year.
Maserati CEO Santo Ficili said the plan was being finalised and would not just include new products but also redesign relations with dealers and the assistance network.
“We have clear ideas about what we want to do, we hope we can be ready soon,” Ficili said at the Motor Valley Fest in Modena, where Maserati is headquartered.
