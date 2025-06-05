news

More than 500 jobs at risk in Italy as Stellantis changes oil supplier

05 June 2025 - 08:43 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
More than 500 jobs are at risk in Italy after carmaker Stellantis changed oil supplier from a local brand owned by Malaysia's Petronas to France's Total, a trade union said on Wednesday.
More than 500 jobs are at risk in Italy after carmaker Stellantis changed oil supplier from a local brand owned by Malaysia's Petronas to France's Total, a trade union said on Wednesday.
Image: Mohamad Salaheldin Abdelg Alsayed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

More than 500 jobs are at risk in Italy after carmaker Stellantis changed its oil supplier from a local brand owned by Malaysia's Petronas to France's Total, a trade union said on Wednesday.

Stellantis was not immediately available for comment.

Petronas owns the Selenia brand of motor oils, an Italian supplier which was previously part of the Fiat group and marketed products including under the “Olio Fiat” name.

Stellantis was created in 2021 from the merger of Fiat-Chrysler with France's PSA, maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars. The group also includes Opel and Jeep.

Selenia lost its “historic” supply contract with Stellantis after 112 years of production, the Uilm union said. The change resulted from the outcome of a competitive tender.

Petronas announced it in a meeting with employees, Uilm added, saying this compromised job security for 450 workers in Fiat's hometown of Turin and 70 in Naples, in the south.

The union pledged to use “all available tools” to protect the Petronas workers and other auto suppliers who are “under heavy stress” due to Stellantis' decisions.

Stellantis is Italy's sole major carmaker, and last year its production in the country fell to about 475,000 vehicles, the lowest level since 1956, the FIM-CISL union said in January.

READ MORE

Toyota Industries sinks after parent takeover bid misses expectations

Investors gave a thumbs-down to Toyota Motor's $33bn (R587.91bn) take-private offer for Toyota Industries on Wednesday, highlighting concerns ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

China's rare earth export curbs hit Europe's car industry

Some European car parts plants have suspended output and Mercedes-Benz is considering ways to protect itself against shortages of rare earths as ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Used EV batteries power renewable energy push at Rome airport

The Japanese carmaker has provided 84 used Leaf battery packs for a large energy storage system designed to help the airport reduce its carbon ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mercedes sees itself as 'sounding board' in tariff talks, says Kaellenius news
  2. Auto parts giant sees risk of production outages from China rare earth curbs news
  3. Suzuki halts Swift production due to China's rare earth curbs news
  4. Maserati ready to present new business plan soon, says CEO Ficili news
  5. BYD to nearly triple its South African dealer network by next year news

Latest Videos

LIVE: Muslim pilgrims start settling in Arafat | REUTERS
Crowd chaos outside Indian cricket stadium turns deadly | REUTERS