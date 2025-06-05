news

Rospa Imports teams up with AGI to import American muscle cars and pickups

05 June 2025 - 08:50 By Motoring Staff
Muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Chevrolet Camaro (pictured) will be part of the expanded line-up.
Image: Supplied

Durban-based Rospa International, known for importing Japanese performance and classic cars into South Africa, has announced a new partnership with Australia’s Autogroup International (AGI).

The collaboration will expand Rospa’s offering to include a range of American-made pickup trucks, SUVs, and muscle cars, converted for local right-hand-drive use.

Until now, Rospa has focused on bringing in vehicles such as the Nissan GT-R, Honda NSX, Toyota AE86 and Mazda RX-7, primarily sourced from Japan. The new agreement with AGI marks a shift towards the American market.

“We are pleased to make public this exciting new chapter in the Rospa story. Joining forces with Autogroup International will open up a wider market for us. It will enable us to make the dreams of a whole new group of car enthusiasts come true,” said Rospa International founder and director Himal Chris Paul.

AGI has more than 30 years’ experience in converting left-hand-drive vehicles to right-hand drive. The company began by re-engineering a 1993 GMC Sierra pickup and has since completed more than 5,000 conversions for markets around the world.

Customers will have access to brutes such as the new Hummer EV.
Image: Supplied

“AGI firmly believes in right-hand-drive markets and the opportunities they present. Since the early ’90s we have carefully re-engineered more than five thousand LHD vehicles for export all over the world. We can now add South Africa to that list through Rospa International, a company that shares our vision and passion,” said AGI CEO Rob Hill.

The agreement will allow South African buyers access to new models such as the Hummer EV, Toyota Tundra Hybrid, GMC Sierra and others. Muscle cars like the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Chevrolet Camaro will also be part of the expanded line-up.

“As part of the collaboration with AGI, we will also be able to offer financing deals on the freshly imported vehicles. Each import is brand new so they can be financed through any major bank as with any other new car. Each vehicle will be offered with a three-year/100,000km warranty and receive full after sales backup from trained technicians in all three major cities of South Africa,” said Paul.

Visit Rospa Imports for more information.

