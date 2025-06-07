news

Porsche not planning to shift final assembly of cars to US

07 June 2025 - 15:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Porsche has no plans to shift any part of its production process to the US, a spokesperson said on Friday, dismissing a Bloomberg report saying the company was considering such a move to mitigate the effects of tariffs.
Porsche has no plans to shift any part of its production process to the US, a spokesperson said on Friday, dismissing a Bloomberg report saying the company was considering such a move to mitigate the effects of tariffs.
Image: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Porsche has no plans to shift any part of its production process to the US, a spokesperson said on Friday, dismissing a Bloomberg report saying the company was considering such a move to mitigate the effects of tariffs.

The luxury carmaker, like Volkswagen's Audi, does not produce vehicles in the US, leaving it heavily exposed to tariffs at a time when it faces the challenges of falling demand, fierce competition in China and slow uptake of its electric models.

Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reported on Friday that Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, who also leads the wider Volkswagen Group, was considering moving the final stages of model assembly, such as the installation of interior components or fitting of tires to the US.

A spokesperson for the carmaker said no such plans were in place.

Porsche's finance chief Jochen Breckner said in late April that localisation made no sense given its low vehicle sales, even if the group were to team up with another VW brand.

Volkswagen's Audi brand plans to produce its best-selling models in the US and will announce a location this year, though the brand has said that the plan predates the Trump administration.

Blume said last week that he had engaged in discussions with Washington to expand the Volkswagen Group's presence in the US through “massive investments”, but declined to provide details, citing confidentiality.

READ MORE

Auto companies face shortages due to China’s rare-earth restrictions

Carmakers and their suppliers are facing shortages due to restrictions on Chinese exports of rare earths, minerals and magnets, an issue that has ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Suzuki halts Swift production due to China's rare earth curbs

Suzuki's suspension of production of its flagship Swift subcompact is due to China's rare-earth restrictions, two people familiar with the matter ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Burning cargo ship carrying 3,000 vehicles abandoned off Alaska

The crew of a cargo ship carrying about 3,000 vehicles, including 800 electric vehicles, abandoned it off the coast of Alaska after a fire broke out ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marc Marquez wins Aragon Grand Prix sprint ahead of brother Alex Motorsport
  2. Porsche not planning to shift final assembly of cars to US news
  3. Marc Marquez takes pole position for Aragon Grand Prix Motorsport
  4. Omoda launches new C9 PHEV in Mzansi: pricing and specs New Models
  5. Formula 1 sponsorship revenue exceeds $2bn in 2024, closing on NFL Motorsport

Latest Videos

Elon Musk Calls For President Trump's Impeachment | Musk Vs Trump | Trump ...
Presley Chweneyagae 'Cobrizi' funeral service