Apple CarPlay to receive major update with iOS 26

10 June 2025 - 12:53 By Motoring Staff
iOS 26 brings widgets to CarPlay, enabling users to focus on the road.
Image: Apple

Apple is giving its popular CarPlay interface (it's apparently used more than 600-million times per day) a significant refresh with the launch of iOS 26, expected to roll out this autumn — or spring for those of us living in the southern hemisphere.

The update includes a cleaner interface and a new compact call view, so you can see who's ringing without losing sight of important details such as your next turn.

Messages in CarPlay are also getting smarter: iOS 26 introduces Tapbacks and pinned conversations, features familiar to iPhone users but now adapted for safer, in-car use. Plus, with the addition of widgets and Live Activities, drivers can stay updated on things such as the weather or calendar events without taking their eyes off the road for long.

These enhancements will also apply to CarPlay Ultra, Apple’s next-generation system expected to feature in more new vehicles over the next year.

For South African drivers it’s a welcome move, especially as more South African models adopt wireless CarPlay as standard.

Click here to see if your device is compatible with iOS 26.

