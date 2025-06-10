news

Toyota welcomes Comrades winner Gerda Steyn as official ambassador

The four-time Comrades marathon champion holds records for the Two Oceans ultra-marathon

10 June 2025 - 12:35 By Motor News Reporter
The announcement was made at the 98th Comrades Marathon, which took place on Sunday, where Steyn was crowned the winner in the women’s category.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Toyota SA Motors has announced Gerda Steyn as its new brand ambassador for the next three years. The announcement was made at the 98th Comrades Marathon on Sunday, where Steyn was crowned winner in the women’s category.

The qualified quantity surveyor is a four-time Comrades marathon champion and one of the most accomplished ultra-marathon athletes in the world, holding records for the Two Oceans (six times) and Comrades Marathon down run and up run.

Tasneem Lorgat (left) and Nigel Ward pose with multiple champion Gerda Steyn at the Comrades Marathon at the weekend.
Image: Supplied

Steyn’s running career kick-started at the Comrades Marathon in 2015 where she finished in the 56th position. As part of her ambassadorship Steyn will be paired with the Toyota Fortuner SUV.

“Toyota SA Motors is proud to support athletes who embody determination, resilience and a global sporting spirit. To this effect, Toyota’s partnership with Gerda is the beginning of new and exciting adventures,” said Tasneem Lorgat, GM marketing communications at Toyota SA.

The Toyota Fortuner is a seven-seat SUV for adventurous families.
Image: Supplied

The company said Steyn’s appointment reaffirmed Toyota’s commitment to supporting sports as a tool for nation-building and social cohesion — values linked to its historic 21-year support of the Comrades Marathon.

Commenting on her appointment, Steyn said: “To represent Toyota — pioneers and leaders in the motoring industry — is a huge honour. I look forward to this long-term partnership with a name that stands head and shoulders above the rest.”

