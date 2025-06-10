Steyn’s running career kick-started at the Comrades Marathon in 2015 where she finished in the 56th position. As part of her ambassadorship Steyn will be paired with the Toyota Fortuner SUV.
“Toyota SA Motors is proud to support athletes who embody determination, resilience and a global sporting spirit. To this effect, Toyota’s partnership with Gerda is the beginning of new and exciting adventures,” said Tasneem Lorgat, GM marketing communications at Toyota SA.
Toyota welcomes Comrades winner Gerda Steyn as official ambassador
The four-time Comrades marathon champion holds records for the Two Oceans ultra-marathon
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Toyota SA Motors has announced Gerda Steyn as its new brand ambassador for the next three years. The announcement was made at the 98th Comrades Marathon on Sunday, where Steyn was crowned winner in the women’s category.
The qualified quantity surveyor is a four-time Comrades marathon champion and one of the most accomplished ultra-marathon athletes in the world, holding records for the Two Oceans (six times) and Comrades Marathon down run and up run.
Image: Supplied
Steyn’s running career kick-started at the Comrades Marathon in 2015 where she finished in the 56th position. As part of her ambassadorship Steyn will be paired with the Toyota Fortuner SUV.
“Toyota SA Motors is proud to support athletes who embody determination, resilience and a global sporting spirit. To this effect, Toyota’s partnership with Gerda is the beginning of new and exciting adventures,” said Tasneem Lorgat, GM marketing communications at Toyota SA.
Image: Supplied
The company said Steyn’s appointment reaffirmed Toyota’s commitment to supporting sports as a tool for nation-building and social cohesion — values linked to its historic 21-year support of the Comrades Marathon.
Commenting on her appointment, Steyn said: “To represent Toyota — pioneers and leaders in the motoring industry — is a huge honour. I look forward to this long-term partnership with a name that stands head and shoulders above the rest.”
MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV chats to Toyota SA’s Mzo Witbooi
South Africa not on newly announced 2026 F1 calendar
‘As long as my body allows’: Gerda has ‘hunger inside’ for more Comrades glory
Car companies ‘in full panic’ over rare earths bottleneck
Gerda Steyn wins her fourth Comrades Marathon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos