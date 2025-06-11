Stellantis has expanded its voluntary redundancy scheme for Italy, affecting almost 700 workers at two plants in the south of the country, and bringing to almost 2,500 the planned workforce reduction this year, the carmaker said late on Tuesday.
“The company, with the aim of supporting early retirement or different career opportunities, has signed an agreement today with trade unions for 250 voluntary exits in the Cassino plant and another 427 voluntary exits in Atessa,” a statement said.
Since April, Stellantis has announced similar packages at other assembly plants in Italy, including Melfi and Pomigliano in the south and Mirafiori in northern Turin, the birthplace of its Fiat brand, affecting 2,439 people in total.
It also offered this year permanent jobs to about 200 people at the Atessa and Mirafiori plants, most of whom were previously on temporary contracts or with advisory positions.
The company in May named Antonio Filosa as the new CEO as it seeks to recover from plunging sales and profit. It has fewer than 40,000 staff in Italy, down from 55,000 in early 2021, when it was created from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.
Stellantis extends Italy voluntary redundancy scheme
About 2,500 staff have been affected at the carmaker since April
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images
Stellantis has expanded its voluntary redundancy scheme for Italy, affecting almost 700 workers at two plants in the south of the country, and bringing to almost 2,500 the planned workforce reduction this year, the carmaker said late on Tuesday.
“The company, with the aim of supporting early retirement or different career opportunities, has signed an agreement today with trade unions for 250 voluntary exits in the Cassino plant and another 427 voluntary exits in Atessa,” a statement said.
Since April, Stellantis has announced similar packages at other assembly plants in Italy, including Melfi and Pomigliano in the south and Mirafiori in northern Turin, the birthplace of its Fiat brand, affecting 2,439 people in total.
It also offered this year permanent jobs to about 200 people at the Atessa and Mirafiori plants, most of whom were previously on temporary contracts or with advisory positions.
The company in May named Antonio Filosa as the new CEO as it seeks to recover from plunging sales and profit. It has fewer than 40,000 staff in Italy, down from 55,000 in early 2021, when it was created from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.
READ MORE:
Apple CarPlay to receive major update with iOS 26
Maruti Suzuki cuts short-term EV production amid rare earths crisis
Stellantis offers voluntary redundancy scheme at Turin plant
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos