news

Stellantis extends Italy voluntary redundancy scheme

About 2,500 staff have been affected at the carmaker since April

11 June 2025 - 09:22 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stellantis has expanded its voluntary redundancy scheme for Italy, the carmaker said on Tuesday.
Stellantis has expanded its voluntary redundancy scheme for Italy, the carmaker said on Tuesday.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Stellantis has expanded its voluntary redundancy scheme for Italy, affecting almost 700 workers at two plants in the south of the country, and bringing to almost 2,500 the planned workforce reduction this year, the carmaker said late on Tuesday.

“The company, with the aim of supporting early retirement or different career opportunities, has signed an agreement today with trade unions for 250 voluntary exits in the Cassino plant and another 427 voluntary exits in Atessa,” a statement said.

Since April, Stellantis has announced similar packages at other assembly plants in Italy, including Melfi and Pomigliano in the south and Mirafiori in northern Turin, the birthplace of its Fiat brand, affecting 2,439 people in total.

It also offered this year permanent jobs to about 200 people at the Atessa and Mirafiori plants, most of whom were previously on temporary contracts or with advisory positions.

The company in May named Antonio Filosa as the new CEO as it seeks to recover from plunging sales and profit. It has fewer than 40,000 staff in Italy, down from 55,000 in early 2021, when it was created from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.

READ MORE:

Apple CarPlay to receive major update with iOS 26

The update includes a cleaner interface and a new compact call view.
Motoring
22 hours ago

Maruti Suzuki cuts short-term EV production amid rare earths crisis

Maruti Suzuki has cut short-term production targets for its maiden electric vehicle e-Vitara by two-thirds because of rare earths shortages, a ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Stellantis offers voluntary redundancy scheme at Turin plant

Stellantis has started a voluntary redundancy plan for 610 workers at its Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, after introducing the scheme at other ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Mahindra at 2025 Nampo Harvest Day Features
  2. Stellantis extends Italy voluntary redundancy scheme news
  3. Trump to sign resolutions nixing California’s EV rules news
  4. Toprak Razgatlioglu to ride for Pramac Racing in MotoGP next year Motorsport
  5. GM to invest $4bn in three US facilities as it ramps up petrol-powered vehicles news

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 11 June 2025
Operation Dudula faces court challenge - 11 June 2025