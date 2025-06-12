news

VW recalls 142 VW Polo and eight Taigo vehicles for passenger airbag fault

12 June 2025 - 20:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Consumer Commission says 141 Polo vehicles were made available for sale nationally from December 20 2022, while one Polo and eight Taigo vehicles were made available for sale from January 29 2024.
The Consumer Commission says 141 Polo vehicles were made available for sale nationally from December 20 2022, while one Polo and eight Taigo vehicles were made available for sale from January 29 2024.
Image: Supplied

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says there is a recall of 142 Volkswagen Polo vehicles and eight Volkswagen Taigo vehicles, as notified by Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA).

“The recall is due to a faulty part in the gas generators of the front passenger airbag module,” the commission said on Thursday.

In the event of an accident with deployment of the front airbag, there may be a reduced protective effect by the front passenger airbag and an increased risk of injury to the passenger, the NCC said.

“Furthermore, the gas generator housing may burst, or components of the gas generator housing may come loose and cause serious or deadly injuries to vehicle occupants.”

The NCC said that, according to the supplier, 141 Polo vehicles were made available for sale nationally from December 20 2022, while one Polo and eight Taigo vehicles were made available for sale from January 29 2024.

Affected consumers are advised to deactivate the front passenger airbag, refrain from using the front passenger seat and submit their vehicle to any VWSA approved dealer for a check and, if necessary, replacement of the affected components.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Peanut butter maker to pay R500k penalty for contaminated products

Peanut butter manufacturer House of Natural Butters has agreed to pay an administrative fine of R500,000 after the National Consumer Commission ...
News
1 day ago

Ford recalls nearly 1.1-million vehicles over rearview camera software issue

Ford is recalling nearly 1.1-million vehicles in the US because rearview cameras may not display images due to a software issue, increasing the risk ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Ford issues recall for Ranger bakkie in South Africa

Ford has issued a recall for certain Ford Ranger models built between October and November 2024 at its Silverton assembly plant in Pretoria.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. John Elkann says Europe needs small, affordable cars like Japan's 'kei cars' news
  2. BMW streamlines its local XM range with new XM Label New Models
  3. Caterham bids adieu to Ford Sigma engine with Seven 310 Encore New Models
  4. REVIEW | The MINI Cooper S is a small car with big charisma Reviews
  5. Hedley Studios reveals scale replica of classic Bentley Blower racer New Models

Latest Videos

Meadowlands residents close roads in protest against ongoing power outage
SPOTLIGHT | A shark-obsessed serial killer and stream Presley Chweneyagae’s ...