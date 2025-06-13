Global carmakers face a 25% import tariff in the US, the world's second-largest car market, causing many to withdraw their outlooks for 2025.
Global EV sales rise in May as China hits 2025 peak
Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Global sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 24% in May compared with the same period a year ago, as strength in China offset slower growth in North America, according to market research firm Rho Motion.
Electric vehicle sales in China surpassed more than 1-million units in a single month for the first time this year, driven by strong domestic demand and targeted export efforts from Chinese manufacturers, notably BYD, tapping into emerging markets.
BYD's exports to Mexico and Southeast Asia, along with Uzbekistan, have significantly boosted sales in the regions, said Rho Motion data manager Charles Lester.
Fleet incentives in Germany and robust growth in Southern Europe helped lift the European market, while the expiry of Canadian subsidies dragged on North American demand, he added.
Global carmakers face a 25% import tariff in the US, the world's second-largest car market, causing many to withdraw their outlooks for 2025.
In Europe, new incentives for fleet buyers in Germany are expected to support electric car sales through the second half of the year.
Tesla's Model Y production in Berlin shields it from tariffs, yet it faces market share pressures as production ramps up globally amidst shifting trade tensions.
US President Donald Trump's stance towards emissions standards and uncertainties around tariffs has also hampered EV growth in North America.
In the US, tax credits for EVs are available but will begin phasing out from 2026, contributing to hesitation among buyers.
Global sales of battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids rose to 1.6-million units in May, Rho Motion data showed.
Sales in China grew more than 24% from the same month last year to 1.02-million vehicles.
Europe posted a 36.2% increase to 0.33-million units, while North American sales edged up just 7.5% to 0.16-million.
Sales in the rest of the world rose 38% to 0.15-million vehicles.
