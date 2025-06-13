Stellantis is unaffected by supply bottlenecks for rare earths from China, but the carmaker had past difficulties in managing the situation, the head of its European operations said on Thursday.
China, which controls more than 90% of global processing capacity for rare earths used in everything from cars and fighter jets to home appliances, imposed restrictions in early April requiring exporters to obtain licences from Beijing.
This resulted in a squeeze of rare earth exports to Western manufacturers.
“We're all fine for June,” Stellantis' Jean-Philippe Imparato said during an automotive event in Turin, Italy.
“But let me tell you, we have spent tough hours” on managing the situation, he added, without elaborating.
Stellantis 'fine for June' on rare earth supplies, top manager says
Image: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images
