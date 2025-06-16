news

Ford struggles with supply of rare earth magnets, Farley tells Bloomberg News

16 June 2025 - 09:34 By Reuters
Ford is struggling with supplies of rare earth magnets, the carmaker's CEO Jim Farley told Bloomberg News in an interview on Friday.
Image: Ker Robertson/Getty Images

China, which controls more than 90% of global rare earth processing capacity, imposed new export licensing rules in April, tightening supply to Western manufacturers of everything from cars and fighter jets to household appliances.

Carmakers, especially those focused on EVs, are among the largest industrial consumers of rare earth materials.

China granted temporary export licences to rare-earth suppliers of the top three US carmakers, including Ford, earlier this month, according to a Reuters report.

But Farley told Bloomberg News the company continues to struggle.

“It's day to day,” Farley said. “We have had to shut down factories. It's hand-to-mouth right now.”

Ford did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The company had previously shut down production of its Explorer SUV at its Chicago plant for a week in May because of a rare-earth shortage.

Western countries have been trying to reduce reliance on Chinese rare earths by investing in alternative sources and refining capacity in places like Australia, Canada, and the US.

