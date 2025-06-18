news

France wants Citroën cars with faulty airbags to be taken off roads

18 June 2025 - 08:38 By Reuters
The French government has said vehicles built between 1998 and 2019 are likely to be subject to a recall campaign over faulty airbags, which can explode when they are deployed.
Image: Supplied

French transport minister Philippe Tabarot has requested all Citroën C3 and DS3 vehicles subject to a Takata airbag recall be taken off the roads, French media reported on Tuesday after reports that a woman died when her airbag was triggered.

The French government has said vehicles built between 1998 and 2019 are likely to be subject to a recall campaign over faulty airbags, which can explode when they are deployed. The explosion can throw metal fragments and cause serious injury or death.

Representatives for the transport ministry, Citroën parent Stellantis and a local official did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

French media reported a woman died and a teenager was injured after an airbag deployment earlier this month. Another person died in March after the deployment of a faulty airbag in the French Caribbean territory of Guadeloupe, an official said.

Takata Corporation, the company at the centre of the auto industry's biggest  product recall, filed for bankruptcy in 2017. At the time of the bankruptcy filing, its US operations said Takata had recalled or expected to recall about 125-million vehicles worldwide by 2019.

