London's Oxford Street, one of Britain's busiest and most famous shopping districts, will be pedestrianised, London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday, in a move designed to smarten the area and create a new public space to help drive growth.
The plan to rid Oxford Street of cars and buses, which has been more than 20 years in the making, looks set to become a reality after consultations on proposals published in September showed most Londoners and businesses back the idea.
Supporters of pedestrianising the mile-long stretch in central London said similar traffic-free schemes for Times Square in New York and La Rambla in Barcelona have breathed new life into tired areas.
“We want to rejuvenate Oxford Street, establish it as a global leader for shopping, leisure and outdoor events with a world-class, accessible, pedestrianised avenue,” Khan said when announcing the results of the public consultation.
Oxford Street attracts about 500,000 visitors every day, according to the mayor's office, but many flagship shops including House of Fraser and Topshop have shut in recent years, and Khan said the area had been neglected.
He will work with the government on legislation to go traffic-free, which would happen “as quickly as possible”. That will require finding new routes for the dozens of buses which travel on the street every hour.
The government said Khan's plan for a new “beautiful public space” will attract more tourists, drive new investment in the area and create jobs.
London’s Oxford Street to go traffic-free in shopping area makeover
Image: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images
London's Oxford Street, one of Britain's busiest and most famous shopping districts, will be pedestrianised, London mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday, in a move designed to smarten the area and create a new public space to help drive growth.
The plan to rid Oxford Street of cars and buses, which has been more than 20 years in the making, looks set to become a reality after consultations on proposals published in September showed most Londoners and businesses back the idea.
Supporters of pedestrianising the mile-long stretch in central London said similar traffic-free schemes for Times Square in New York and La Rambla in Barcelona have breathed new life into tired areas.
“We want to rejuvenate Oxford Street, establish it as a global leader for shopping, leisure and outdoor events with a world-class, accessible, pedestrianised avenue,” Khan said when announcing the results of the public consultation.
Oxford Street attracts about 500,000 visitors every day, according to the mayor's office, but many flagship shops including House of Fraser and Topshop have shut in recent years, and Khan said the area had been neglected.
He will work with the government on legislation to go traffic-free, which would happen “as quickly as possible”. That will require finding new routes for the dozens of buses which travel on the street every hour.
The government said Khan's plan for a new “beautiful public space” will attract more tourists, drive new investment in the area and create jobs.
READ MORE:
How European truckmakers are tackling rare-earth bottleneck
Ferrari pushes back second EV launch to 2028 amid low demand
Senate Republicans seek to kill $7,500 EV tax credit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos