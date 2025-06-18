Fitted with a high-performance pulse inverter, the Taycan Turbo GT produces 580kW, which climbs to 760kW with Launch Control and peaks at 815kW for up to two seconds. According to Porsche, this enables a 0-100km/h sprint in only 2.2 seconds and a top speed of 305km/h.
Standard equipment includes lightweight ceramic brakes and an active suspension system with GT-specific tuning. Customers can also specify the optional Weissach package, which removes the rear seats and adds more carbon fibre components to reduce kerb weight and improve the power-to-weight ratio. A fixed rear wing, also part of the package, generates up to 220kg of downforce, significantly more than the Taycan Turbo S.
“On track, you can tell the Taycan Turbo GT capitalises on the strong points of EVs, such as their low centre of gravity compared to ICE-powered cars, the instant throttle response with zero lag and endless torque,” said Azzam.
“When all of these come together, it becomes one of the fastest cars, specially out of corners, I’ve ever driven here. It was massively impressive, and it’s a production car.”
WATCH | Porsche Taycan Turbo GT sets lap record at Yas Marina Circuit
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is officially the fastest production battery electric vehicle to lap the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The record time of 2:07.247 was set on the 5.281km Grand Prix layout by UAE-based GT racer, race school instructor and 2025 Dubai 24 Hours GT4 class winner Ramez Azzam.
The attempt was officially sanctioned by the Yas Marina Circuit and the Emirates Motorsport Organisation, under a newly established framework for recognised production car lap records.
Image: Supplied
Fitted with a high-performance pulse inverter, the Taycan Turbo GT produces 580kW, which climbs to 760kW with Launch Control and peaks at 815kW for up to two seconds. According to Porsche, this enables a 0-100km/h sprint in only 2.2 seconds and a top speed of 305km/h.
Standard equipment includes lightweight ceramic brakes and an active suspension system with GT-specific tuning. Customers can also specify the optional Weissach package, which removes the rear seats and adds more carbon fibre components to reduce kerb weight and improve the power-to-weight ratio. A fixed rear wing, also part of the package, generates up to 220kg of downforce, significantly more than the Taycan Turbo S.
“On track, you can tell the Taycan Turbo GT capitalises on the strong points of EVs, such as their low centre of gravity compared to ICE-powered cars, the instant throttle response with zero lag and endless torque,” said Azzam.
“When all of these come together, it becomes one of the fastest cars, specially out of corners, I’ve ever driven here. It was massively impressive, and it’s a production car.”
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | Fight at Gas Motor Show in Durban to be investigated
WATCH | What's the best used single-cab bakkie for under R300k?
WATCH | VW Golf GTI Edition 50 sets new Nürburgring record
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos