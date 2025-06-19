news

Volkswagen welcomes 540 young trainees through YES programme

Programme has given 3,650 unemployed graduates work experience since 2019

19 June 2025 - 12:40 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has announced an intake of 540 young unemployed graduates for its 2025 Youth Unemployment Services (YES) programme. 

The YES programme was initiated by the government in 2019 to alleviate youth unemployment.

The company said 296 trainees will work for VWGA:

  • 232 at will be stationed at Kariega in Gqeberha, where the company assembles the VW Polo and Polo Vivo models;
  • 62 are headed to its Gauteng headquarters in Sandton; and
  • two will be absorbed at the company's satellite parts warehouse in the Western Cape.

Another 244 trainees will be deployed with external partners in October.

This intake brings the total of YES trainees who have benefited from VWGA’s involvement in the programme to 3,650.

“We know today’s youth will be tomorrow’s leaders, but we also believe in playing an active role in developing those leaders and innovators,” said Nonkqubela Maliza, VWGA’s corporate and government affairs director.

“Through our participation in the YES programme, we want to offer youth the space to become economically active and gain invaluable skills on which they can build successful and fulfilling careers.”

Since its inception, VWGA has supported the initiative by providing employment opportunities and work experience for youth at its sites, in addition to opportunities in the dealer network and SME partners.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Youth are optimistic about SA, but many are keen to emigrate

An emerging youth consumer class survey shows a disinterest in traditional home and car ownership and a hunger for better jobs and value mobility
News
11 hours ago

Higher learning should take centre stage at national dialogue: education activist Hendrick Makaneta

For thousands of students across South Africa, the dream of a university education often ends in heartbreak and education activist Hendrick Makaneta ...
Politics
1 day ago

'Urgent need for adaptable skills': Mashatile on unemployment crisis

The unemployment crisis in South Africa is more than just an economic issue but a “moral emergency”, says Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Politics
2 days ago

Labour migration policy a legal powder keg, experts warn

Provisions in the national labour migration policy white paper for quotas limiting the hiring of foreigners in certain businesses and sectors are ...
Business Times
4 days ago

Numsa dismayed by Goodyear's decision to stop manufacturing in SA

About 900 employees will be affected by the plant closure.
News
1 week ago

These are the factors that fuelled SA auto industry’s strong Q1 rebound

The recovery of the SA automotive sector is driven by improved consumer sentiment, lower interest rates and access to retirement savings through ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Haval H6 GT PHEV arrives in SA: pricing and specs New Models
  2. Toyota clears the air on insurer’s lawsuit over 2022 Durban floods news
  3. The chronicles of a rookie racing driver — Part Five Features
  4. New Land Rover Defender 110 Trophy Edition honours adventures past New Models
  5. Volkswagen welcomes 540 young trainees through YES programme news

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Rebel Wilson rebels against being a bridesmaid and Pixar introduces ...
Floyd Shivambu describes EFF as a cult