Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has announced an intake of 540 young unemployed graduates for its 2025 Youth Unemployment Services (YES) programme.
The YES programme was initiated by the government in 2019 to alleviate youth unemployment.
The company said 296 trainees will work for VWGA:
- 232 at will be stationed at Kariega in Gqeberha, where the company assembles the VW Polo and Polo Vivo models;
- 62 are headed to its Gauteng headquarters in Sandton; and
- two will be absorbed at the company's satellite parts warehouse in the Western Cape.
Another 244 trainees will be deployed with external partners in October.
This intake brings the total of YES trainees who have benefited from VWGA’s involvement in the programme to 3,650.
“We know today’s youth will be tomorrow’s leaders, but we also believe in playing an active role in developing those leaders and innovators,” said Nonkqubela Maliza, VWGA’s corporate and government affairs director.
“Through our participation in the YES programme, we want to offer youth the space to become economically active and gain invaluable skills on which they can build successful and fulfilling careers.”
Since its inception, VWGA has supported the initiative by providing employment opportunities and work experience for youth at its sites, in addition to opportunities in the dealer network and SME partners.
TimesLIVE
Volkswagen welcomes 540 young trainees through YES programme
Programme has given 3,650 unemployed graduates work experience since 2019
Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) has announced an intake of 540 young unemployed graduates for its 2025 Youth Unemployment Services (YES) programme.
The YES programme was initiated by the government in 2019 to alleviate youth unemployment.
The company said 296 trainees will work for VWGA:
Another 244 trainees will be deployed with external partners in October.
This intake brings the total of YES trainees who have benefited from VWGA’s involvement in the programme to 3,650.
“We know today’s youth will be tomorrow’s leaders, but we also believe in playing an active role in developing those leaders and innovators,” said Nonkqubela Maliza, VWGA’s corporate and government affairs director.
“Through our participation in the YES programme, we want to offer youth the space to become economically active and gain invaluable skills on which they can build successful and fulfilling careers.”
Since its inception, VWGA has supported the initiative by providing employment opportunities and work experience for youth at its sites, in addition to opportunities in the dealer network and SME partners.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Youth are optimistic about SA, but many are keen to emigrate
Higher learning should take centre stage at national dialogue: education activist Hendrick Makaneta
'Urgent need for adaptable skills': Mashatile on unemployment crisis
Labour migration policy a legal powder keg, experts warn
Numsa dismayed by Goodyear's decision to stop manufacturing in SA
These are the factors that fuelled SA auto industry’s strong Q1 rebound
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos