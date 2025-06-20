news

Stellantis asks for thousands of Citroën cars with faulty airbags to be removed from roads

20 June 2025 - 08:31 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
All C3, pictured, and DS3 vehicles produced between 2014 and 2019 are subject to the "stop drive" recall.
All C3, pictured, and DS3 vehicles produced between 2014 and 2019 are subject to the "stop drive" recall.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis has asked for 82,000 Citroën C3 and DS3 vehicles in France with faulty Takata airbags to be removed from roads, a company spokesperson said on Thursday, one week after a woman in Reims died from injuries sustained by an airbag in a 2014 Citroën C3.

All C3 and DS3 vehicles produced between 2014 and 2019 are subject to the "stop drive" recall, the spokesperson said. To date, the company has repaired 481,000 cars in France with the airbags out of 690,000.

The French transport ministry had requested for all Citroën C3 and DS3 vehicles subject to a Takata airbag recall to be removed from the roads after the June 11 accident.

READ MORE:

Toyota clears the air on insurer’s lawsuit over 2022 Durban floods

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) says it has nothing to do with a lawsuit brought by its insurer against several government bodies in connection ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Volkswagen welcomes 540 young trainees through YES programme

This intake brings the total of Youth Unemployment Services trainees who have benefited from Volkswagen Group Africa's involvement to 3,650 since ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Waymo brings cars to NYC for testing, applies for autonomous driving permit

Alphabet's self-driving unit Waymo said on Wednesday its vehicles will be back in New York City next month for autonomous testing, as it continues to ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Everything you need to know about the new VW Golf GTI Edition 50 New Models
  2. How Tesla plans to remotely operate its robotaxis — and where the limits lie news
  3. Transport department ‘weighing’ extending validity of driving licences news
  4. Stellantis weighs offloading Maserati in brand purge news
  5. REVIEW | The Audi RS Q8 is a high-riding supercar Reviews

Latest Videos

DJ Sabby ft Loki, LMK, Obren, Ndaba Ndaba & Khalipha - Shelele
Congo conflict shutters Heineken brewery, cripples economy | Reuters