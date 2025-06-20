Stellantis has asked for 82,000 Citroën C3 and DS3 vehicles in France with faulty Takata airbags to be removed from roads, a company spokesperson said on Thursday, one week after a woman in Reims died from injuries sustained by an airbag in a 2014 Citroën C3.
All C3 and DS3 vehicles produced between 2014 and 2019 are subject to the "stop drive" recall, the spokesperson said. To date, the company has repaired 481,000 cars in France with the airbags out of 690,000.
The French transport ministry had requested for all Citroën C3 and DS3 vehicles subject to a Takata airbag recall to be removed from the roads after the June 11 accident.
Stellantis asks for thousands of Citroën cars with faulty airbags to be removed from roads
