Japanese carmaker Toyota said on Saturday it will raise prices for some vehicles sold in the US by an average of $270 (R4,883) starting in July.
The carmaker's decision follows US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and car parts. A Toyota spokesperson, however, denied the tariff directly influenced the price increase.
"The latest price hike is part of our regular review of prices," said Nobu Sunaga, a Toyota spokesperson.
Prices for Lexus models, Toyota's luxury brand, would increase by an average of $208 (R3,761), he said.
Toyota to raise US car prices by average $270 from July
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Japanese carmaker Toyota said on Saturday it will raise prices for some vehicles sold in the US by an average of $270 (R4,883) starting in July.
The carmaker's decision follows US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and car parts. A Toyota spokesperson, however, denied the tariff directly influenced the price increase.
"The latest price hike is part of our regular review of prices," said Nobu Sunaga, a Toyota spokesperson.
Prices for Lexus models, Toyota's luxury brand, would increase by an average of $208 (R3,761), he said.
Tesla rolls out robotaxis in Texas test
Stellantis weighs offloading Maserati in brand purge
Transport department ‘weighing’ extending validity of driving licences
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos