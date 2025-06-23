news

Toyota to raise US car prices by average $270 from July

23 June 2025 - 08:39 By Reuters
The carmaker's decision follows US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and car parts.
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Japanese carmaker Toyota said on Saturday it will raise prices for some vehicles sold in the US by an average of $270 (R4,883) starting in July.

The carmaker's decision follows US President Donald Trump's imposition of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles and car parts. A Toyota spokesperson, however, denied the tariff directly influenced the price increase.

"The latest price hike is part of our regular review of prices," said Nobu Sunaga, a Toyota spokesperson.

Prices for Lexus models, Toyota's luxury brand, would increase by an average of $208 (R3,761), he said.

