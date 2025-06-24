French investigators order Tesla to stop 'deceptive business practices'

French investigators on Tuesday ordered Tesla to stop what they called “deceptive business practices” or face thousands of euros in fines.
Investigators at the finance ministry's competition, consumer affairs and fraud control office said the carmaker had engaged in deceptive commercial practices over the fully autonomous driving capabilities of its cars, had issued sales contracts with no date, time or place of vehicle delivery and had failed to provide timely refunds, among other infractions.
The office, which said the investigation began in 2023, ordered Tesla to comply with regulations within four months or face fines of €50,000 (R1,027,486) a day after that date until it complies.
Tesla did not respond to an email request for comment.
The carmaker has struggled in Europe in recent months, with sales of its electric vehicles plummeting in several markets in a decline blamed partly on CEO Elon Musk's political activities.
A small group of Tesla owners in France filed a lawsuit this month against the carmaker, arguing its vehicles have become “far-right totems” after Musk's involvement with US President Donald Trump and endorsement of Germany's far-right AfD party.
