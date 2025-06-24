news

NHTSA contacts Tesla on robotaxi issues seen in online videos

24 June 2025 - 08:25 By Reuters
Tesla started a limited, paid robotaxi test service and deployed a dozen self-driving cars in Austin, Texas on Sunday.
Image: Tesla

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is seeking information from Tesla after seeing online videos of alleged issues on robotaxi after its debut, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The EV maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tesla started a limited, paid robotaxi test service and deployed a dozen self-driving cars in Austin, Texas on Sunday. The company plans to avoid bad weather and difficult intersections and won't take anyone below the age of 18.

