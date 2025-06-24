Designed to reduce drag and shed weight, the Speedster delivers a raw, analogue driving experience — complemented by a full Porsche service history both in the UK and locally, after being imported to South Africa in the early 1990s.
Rare Porsche 911 Speedster leads Creative Rides Winter Auction line-up
Image: Supplied
Creative Rides is set to turn up the heat this winter with a showcase of rare and collectible Porsches at its much-anticipated Winter Auction, scheduled for July 12 at 11am. The event will take place at the company’s flagship showroom in Bryanston, Johannesburg.
In pole position is a 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster — a modern homage to the iconic 356 Speedster. This particular car is an exceptionally rare right-hand drive model, one of just 139 produced worldwide in this configuration. Finished in its original Guards Red with a cream leather interior and black canvas soft top, the car has been meticulously preserved, showing just 15,800 miles on the odometer.
Produced for only a single year, the 1989 Speedster is famed for its distinctive styling, which includes a lowered aluminium-framed windscreen, double-bubble rear deck and weight-saving deletions such as air-conditioning, power steering and electric windows. This unit has been fitted with 964-style bumpers and 17-inch original RUF wheels, though all original body parts are included.
Image: Supplied
Designed to reduce drag and shed weight, the Speedster delivers a raw, analogue driving experience — complemented by a full Porsche service history both in the UK and locally, after being imported to South Africa in the early 1990s.
Also going under the hammer is a beautifully maintained, two-owner 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.2 Targa. This right-hand drive example remains in original condition, finished in Wine Red metallic with a cream leather interior and comes with a full service history documented in the original owner’s handbook.
Rounding out the Porsche line-up are two more classics: a 911 SC Coupe and a 911 Targa, both in left-hand drive.
“The line-up for the Winter Auction features something for everyone,” says Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick. “Whether you’re hunting a show-stopping Porsche, a concours-grade muscle car, or a well-preserved modern classic, there will be standout examples across the board.”
