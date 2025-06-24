news

Tata Motors says ‘no panic’ about rare earth shortage, EV plans unshaken

The company's EV launch plans are on track, but may be reviewed if there is significant deterioration of rare-earth magnet supplies

24 June 2025 - 15:58 By Reuters
India's Tata Motors, owner of luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, said on Tuesday that rare-earth export curbs imposed by China have not caused it to press any panic buttons yet.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

India's Tata Motors, owner of luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, said on Tuesday rare-earth export curbs imposed by China have not caused it to press any “panic buttons” yet and its electric vehicle (EV) launches were on track.

China's curbs on rare-earth exports have disrupted the global car industry, with companies warning of a severe supply crunch. Rare-earth magnets are used in everything from windshield-wiper motors to anti-lock braking sensors in vehicles.

“I think there's no panic because we believe the supplies are coming through. There's no production curtailment. Nothing is being planned at this time,” CFO PB Balaji said at an event in Mumbai.

Tata Motors' EV launch plans are on track, but may be reviewed if there is significant deterioration of rare earth supplies, Balaji said.

Other sources for magnets, including alternate technologies, are being looked into, he said.

The Range Rover maker had lowered the forecast for its fiscal 2026 earnings before interest and taxes margin to 5%-7% last week from 10% earlier, amid uncertainty in the global car industry.
Image: Supplied

Maruti Suzuki, India's top carmaker, cut near-term production targets for its e-Vitara by two-thirds because of rare-earth shortages, Reuters reported earlier this month.

Shailesh Chandra, MD of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and its EV subsidiary, said the company was looking at how to reduce the composition of rare-earth magnets in its cars and how to completely eliminate them about the longer term.

China controls more than 90% of the global processing capacity for the magnets, which are used for cars, clean energy and home appliances. It enacted restrictions in April that require companies to obtain import permits from Beijing, as part of its retaliation against hefty US tariffs.

Balaji said Jaguar Land Rover will take price hikes “in a calibrated manner” to counter the affect of US tariffs, but is not planning any manufacturing sites in the US.

