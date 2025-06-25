news

Tesla sales decline in Europe for fifth straight month as rivals gain ground

25 June 2025 - 07:56 By Reuters
The revised Model Y is meant to revamp Tesla's ageing model range as traditional automakers and Chinese rivals launch EVs at a rapid pace amid trade tensions.
Image: Supplied

Tesla's new car sales in Europe fell 27.9% in May from a year earlier as fully-electric vehicle sales in the region jumped 27.2%, with the US EV maker's revised Model Y yet to show signs of reviving the brand's fortunes.

Overall car sales in Europe rose 1.9%, with the strongest growth coming from plug-in hybrids and cars powered by alternative fuels, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (Acea) showed.

Tesla's European sales have fallen for five straight months as customers switch to cheaper Chinese EVs and, in some cases, protest against CEO Elon Musk's politics.

Tesla's European market share dropped to 1.2% in May from 1.8% a year ago.

May new car sales in the EU, Britain and the European Free Trade Association rose to 1.11-million vehicles after a 0.3% dip in April, Acea data showed.

Registrations at Chinese state-owned SAIC Motor and Germany's BMW rose 22.5% and 5.6% respectively, while they fell 23% at Japan's Mazda.

In the EU alone, total car sales have fallen 0.6% so far this year.

That comes despite growing demand for EVs, with registrations of battery-electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid-electric (HEV) cars rising 26.1%, 15% and 19.8% respectively.

EU sales of BEVs, HEVs and PHEVs combined accounted for 58.9% of passenger car registrations in May, up from 48.9% in May 2024.

Among the largest EU markets, new car sales in Spain and Germany rose 18.6% and 1.2% respectively, while in France and Italy they dropped by 12.3% and 0.1%.

In Britain, registrations were up 1.6%.

