Amazon expands electric fleet with record Mercedes-Benz order

26 June 2025 - 11:39 By Motoring Staff
Nearly 5,000 additional electric vans from Mercedes-Benz will join Amazon's fleet in the coming months.
Image: Supplied

Amazon integrated more than 1,800 fully electric eVito and eSprinter vehicles into its delivery network in 2020. Now nearly 5,000 additional electric vans from Mercedes-Benz will join the fleet in the coming months — the largest single order of electric vehicles (EVs) in the carmaker’s history.

Mercedes-Benz said the new vehicles will be deployed in five European countries, with a large portion based in Germany.

Amazon expects the expanded fleet to deliver more than 200-million parcels annually.

“I am delighted that we are intensifying our long-standing relationship with Amazon and working together towards the fully electric future of transportation,” said Sagree Sardien, head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans.

“The courier, express and parcel service industry again proves to be a key driver of electromobility. Our eVito and eSprinter are perfectly tailored to meet the demands of our commercial customers regarding efficiency and range. They demonstrate that locally CO2 emission-free driving, impressive performance, comfort and low operating costs can be perfectly combined.”

“This deployment of 5,000 electric delivery vans underscores our work to reduce carbon emissions in our operations,” said Amazon global fleet and product director Neil Emery.

“From electric bikes to vans to trucks and infrastructure, we are well on our way to transforming our transportation network. We look forward to continuing to work with Mercedes-Benz to enable faster electrification and decarbonisation across Europe.”

