news

Ford moves to four-day office week for most employees

Policy starts September 1, affects global salaried workforce

26 June 2025 - 08:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ford Motor is calling the majority of its salaried workforce back to the office four days a week, the carmaker's latest effort to boost employee and company performance.
Ford Motor is calling the majority of its salaried workforce back to the office four days a week, the carmaker's latest effort to boost employee and company performance.
Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Ford Motor is calling the majority of its salaried workforce back to the office four days a week, the carmaker's latest effort to boost employee and company performance.

“Many of our employees have been in the office three or more days per week for some time now. We believe working together in person on a day-to-day basis will help accelerate Ford’s transformation into a higher growth, higher margin, less cyclical and more dynamic company,” a Ford spokesperson said in a statement in response to a Reuters query.

The spokesperson said the new policy affects the majority of its global salaried workforce, but declined to provide a specific number. Ford notified employees of the updated policy on Wednesday, and it takes effect September 1, the spokesperson said.

Businesses around the world have grappled with how much flexibility to allow workers since the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Some, such as JPMorgan and Amazon, have mandated that hybrid workers return five days a week.

Ford's crosstown rival General Motors faced backlash in late 2022 for calling workers back into the office for three days a week. The company backed off the policy before implementing it in 2023.

The Detroit carmakers have been trying to woo executives from Silicon Valley who are accustomed to a more flexible working style, while also implementing more strenuous bonus and attendance policies to instil a sense of urgency as the companies race against electric vehicle giants like Tesla.

Ford in February slashed stock bonuses for many of its middle managers, in what the company said was a move to incentivise improved performance. GM last year changed its employee performance evaluation ranking to a system that put more pressure on low performers to improve or leave.

READ MORE

France orders extra 800,000 cars off the road over Takata airbag scandal

France is ordering an extra 800,000 cars with Takata airbags to be taken off the road, two weeks after a woman died in the northeastern town of Reims ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tesla sales decline in Europe for fifth straight month as rivals gain ground

Tesla's new car sales in Europe fell 27.9% in May from a year earlier as fully-electric vehicle sales in the region jumped 27.2%, with the US EV ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Tata Motors says ‘no panic’ about rare earth shortage, EV plans unshaken

India's Tata Motors, owner of luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, said on Tuesday rare-earth export curbs imposed by China have not caused it to press ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. From make-up brush to the race track, Simphiwe turns heads with her need for ... Lifestyle
  2. Sino-Moroccan COBCO begins producing EV battery materials Africa
  3. Russell welcomes 'useful step' by FIA on penalty guidelines Motorsport
  4. This Wood and Pickett Mini by Callum is one sweet restomod New Models
  5. Chinese carmakers look to Africa as global winds shift Motoring

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | 'F1', 'Jungle Beat 2' and the last 'Squid Game' hit screens
James Webb telescope discovers its first exoplanet • FRANCE 24 English