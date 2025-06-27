news

Audi banishes boring road trips with in-car gaming

27 June 2025 - 10:40 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
AirConsole offers games including Pictionary, UNO and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
AirConsole offers games including Pictionary, UNO and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Image: Supplied

Audi is taking vehicular entertainment to the next level with the launch of its new AirConsole gaming platform. 

Through it, passengers can connect their smartphones to the vehicle’s MMI infotainment system and use them as controllers to challenge each other to games including Pictionary, UNO and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? 

AirConsole is available in selected vehicles via the Audi Application Store. It applies to the Audi A5, Audi Q5, Audi A6, Audi A6 e-tron and Audi Q6 e-tron model series, which have Android-based infotainment systems as their operating systems.

READ MORE:

Carmakers want US to move faster on self-driving car rules

Major carmakers want Congress and US President Donald Trump's administration to move faster to make it easier to deploy autonomous vehicles without ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Amazon expands electric fleet with record Mercedes-Benz order

Amazon integrated more than 1,800 fully electric eVito and eSprinter vehicles into its delivery network in 2020. Now nearly 5,000 additional electric ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Chinese carmakers look to Africa as global winds shift

Chinese carmakers are pushing to unlock Africa's underdeveloped potential, with a focus on electric and hybrid vehicles as restrictions on exports to ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Geely appoints new chair of European business, replacing founder Eric Li news
  2. Audi banishes boring road trips with in-car gaming news
  3. Toyota sets global sales record in May despite production decline news
  4. Xiaomi takes aim at Tesla Model Y with more affordable YU7 EV New Models
  5. Gasly 'heading to Hollywood' if Alpine don’t improve Motorsport

Latest Videos

'Diddy' used violence to traffic women, prosecutor says as trial closes | ...
Floyd Shivambu announces members of the consultation team