Carmakers want US to move faster on self-driving car rules
Image: Tesla
Major carmakers want Congress and US President Donald Trump's administration to move faster to make it easier to deploy autonomous vehicles without human controls as new robotaxi tests expand.
Congress has been divided for years about whether to pass legislation to address deployment hurdles, while the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has not moved quickly to rewrite safety rules or allow exemptions for up to 2,500 vehicles without human controls annually and ease other hurdles.
"The auto industry needs a functioning and effective auto safety regulator. We don't have that," Alliance for Automotive Innovation CEO John Bozzella said at a US House of Representatives hearing on Thursday.
"The agency isn't nimble. Rulemakings take too long if they come at all."
Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association director Jeff Farrah urged Congress to pass long-stalled nationwide legislation to allow the US to globally lead on AVs as China moves aggressively in the field.
"We are fighting with one hand tied behind our back," Farrah said.
NHTSA contacts Tesla on robotaxi issues seen in online videos
