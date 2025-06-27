news

Toyota sets global sales record in May despite production decline

27 June 2025 - 10:41 By Reuters
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Toyota Motor's global sales rose for a fifth straight month in May, setting a record for the month, as strong demand in markets such as the US held firm despite President Donald Trump's tariffs, the carmaker said on Friday.

Worldwide sales climbed 6.9% year-on-year to 898,721 vehicles in May, driven by robust demand in North America, China and Japan, the company said. Sales in the US went up by almost 11%.

However, Toyota's global vehicle production edged down 0.7% year-on-year in May, the first drop in five months, due to fewer operating days in Japan, the carmaker said.

The production and sales figures include Toyota's luxury brand, Lexus.

The upbeat sales numbers come as Japan's car sector faces mounting pressure from US trade measures.

Tokyo is scrambling to secure an exemption for its carmakers from the 25% US car tariffs, which have dealt a heavy blow to the country's manufacturing sector.

Trade data released last week showed Japan's exports, hit by the sweeping US tariffs, fell for the first time in eight months in May, with car shipments to the US plunging 24.7% and car parts exports sliding 19%.

Japan also faces a looming 24% "reciprocal" tariff set to take effect on July 9 unless a deal is reached with Washington.

