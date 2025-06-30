Closure of the factory in Hethel, Norfolk, would have been a blow for Britain's car industry which is suffering as a result of tariffs imposed by the US. Britain's vehicle production dropped 32.8% from a year ago, industry data showed on Friday.
The Financial Times said the government had intervened to signal it would offer Lotus support after news emerged the factory could shut, but the department for business and trade did not confirm that.
"The government does not comment on speculation or the commercial affairs of private companies," a department spokesperson said on Saturday.
While Britain has negotiated a trade deal with the US which will reduce the tariffs for a quota of exported vehicles, it does not come into force until the end of June.
Carmakers have reported lower output and exports to the US and the EU, according to economic data.
Lotus says it has no plans to close its historic Hethel factory
Image: Lotus
British-based sportscar company Lotus said it has no plans to close a factory in eastern England after the Financial Times reported manufacturing there could end with the loss of 1,300 jobs.
"Lotus Cars is continuing normal operations, and there are no plans to close the factory," Lotus said in an emailed statement on Saturday.
"We are actively exploring strategic options to enhance efficiency and ensure global competitiveness in the evolving market."
Lotus is owned by China's Geely and Malaysia's Etika Automotive and the brand produces cars in Britain and China.
Image: Lotus
