Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops

30 June 2025 - 14:08
The findings are based on Tracker data from that covers more than 600 service stations in Johannesburg and more than 5,000 nationwide. Stock photo.
Image: vladstar/123rf

A study by Lightstone Auto has found Engen has cemented its position as South Africa’s leading fuel station brand, according to Johannesburg motorists.

The findings are based on aggregated and anonymised telemetry data from Tracker which spans more than 600 service stations in Johannesburg and more than 5,000 nationwide.

“Engen emerged as the most visited fuel station brand by Johannesburg drivers in March 2025,” the report said.

A graph shows the most frequented service station brands in Johannesburg.
Image: Lightstone Retail, May 2025

High-traffic locations that played a pivotal role in Engen’s dominance include:

  • the Oxford service station,
  • M1 North and South,
  • My City Sandton Court and
  • Midway Mews Convenience Centre.

Shell, BP and Sasol were next in the rankings.

The fuel retail sector is undergoing a period of transformation as Shell, despite being the second-most visited brand, is in the process of exiting the local market and selling its nearly 600 forecourts.

Astron Energy, formerly Caltex, continues its national rebranding campaign and is set to reach 850 outlets on completion.

The data tells a story of shifting loyalties and evolving behaviours — some driven by convenience, others by broader market dynamics
Mohit Narotam, Lightstone MD Retail 

Key players include:

  • TotalEnergies with 550 stations;
  • BP with 500; and
  • Sasol with 354 outlets.

According to the National Administration Traffic Information System (Natis), Gauteng is home to 41% of the country’s passenger vehicles, with around 3.3-million of South Africa’s 8-million cars registered in the province.

One of the most notable findings in the Lightstone report is the role of fuel stations as after-hours convenience hubs.

“Our data reveals when traditional retail outlets close for the night, service stations become the default stop not only for fuel but also  or food, coffee and other convenience needs,” the report said.

Between 7pm and 6am, the share of visits driven by non-fuel purchases increases dramatically.

“If 1% of all service station stops occur at midnight, but 2% of convenience stops happen then, it gives a convenience score of two indicating, consumers are twice as likely to stop for non-fuel reasons at that time,” the report explained.

BP to offer more services at petrol stations

BP South Africa has embarked on a countrywide refurbishment of its petrol stations and will add 40 new outlets that will offer more services and ...
Business Times
1 month ago

High-traffic non-Engen stations include:

  • BP’s Grayston Drive;
  • Shell’s Glenhove and Cosmo City Convenience Centres; and
  • Sasol Waterfall.

The data also highlights distinct behavioural patterns associated with different fuel brands.

“Astron service stations experience higher peak visits between 6am and 10am, pointing to a commuter-focused routine that’s unique among its peers,” the report said.

Lightstone MD Retail Mohit Narotam reflected on how the industry has changed rapidly in recent years.

“Fuel retail has seen more change in the past few years than in the decade before it. Covid-19 shifted consumer routines, remote work redrew traffic patterns and new players have entered the market,” he said.

“The data tells a story of shifting loyalties and evolving behaviours — some driven by convenience, others by broader market dynamics.

“For fuel retailers, understanding the patterns isn’t only valuable; it’s essential to staying ahead in an increasingly competitive space.”

TimesLIVE

