news

465 drivers arrested in Gauteng traffic crackdown

Operation Shanela nabs 107 suspected drunk drivers

01 July 2025 - 13:16 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Operation Shanela targeted hotspots across Gauteng. File photo.
Operation Shanela targeted hotspots across Gauteng. File photo.
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI

Traffic officials arrested 465 motorists for driving offences in a Gauteng traffic swoop at the weekend, including 107 for drunk-driving.

Gauteng traffic police, traffic wardens and the police conducted the high-density Operation Shanela last week from Friday to Sunday, targeting hotspots in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Joburg, the West Rand and Sedibeng.

“Law enforcement officials are making strides to deal with lawlessness in the province. To this end, motorists are urged to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol as it poses a safety risk and those found will be apprehended,” said Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Morwane.

In Ekurhuleni, officials arrested 68 people, 20 of which were for driving under the influence. There were 879 people and 475 vehicles searched in Springs, Zonkizizwe, Thembisa, Edenvale, Crystal Park, Tsakane, Devon and Germiston, among other areas.

In Tshwane, a total of 151 arrests were made, including 31 for driving under the influence. There were 803 people and 351 vehicles searched in Sunnyside, Laudium, Akasia, Pretoria West, Soshanguve, Olievenhoutbosch and Temba, among other suburbs.

Fuel price hikes kick in at midnight: what you’ll pay from Wednesday

After four months of consecutive declines, South African motorists will face sharp fuel price increases from midnight on Tuesday.
Motoring
4 hours ago

In Joburg, 91 arrests were made, including nine for driving under the influence. There were 1,058 people and 482 vehicles searched in Honeydew, Booysens, Cosmo City, Roodepoort, Eldorado Park and Lenasia, among other suburbs.

In the West Rand, 1,134 people and 330 vehicles were searched in Kagiso, Fochville, Carletonville and Westonaria, with seven of the 66 suspects arrested for driving under the influence.

In Sedibeng, officials arrested 89 suspects, 40 of whom were driving under the influence. 

Motorists can drive with a blood-alcohol level not higher than 0.05g per 100ml of blood — or 0.02g per 100ml for a professional driver.

READ MORE:

Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops

A study by Lightstone Auto has found Engen has cemented its position as South Africa’s leading fuel station brand, according to Johannesburg ...
Motoring
1 day ago

'Inspect your car regularly': JMPD clamps down on unroadworthy vehicles

The Johannesburg metro police department has urged motorists to regularly inspect their cars and says it will be clamping down on unroadworthy ...
News
1 week ago

JMPD enforcing roadworthy rules for vehicle safety

Any vehicle with three or more defects will be discontinued and not allowed on the roads, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department says.
News
2 weeks ago

JMPD clamping down on suburban speedsters

If you have observed an increase in traffic law infringement fines in lower-speed residential roads in your post or e-mail, specifically for speeds ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were SA’s best selling brands as car sales continue to vroom in June news
  2. Meet 19 young South Africans shaping the future of the motor industry Features
  3. More young women are financing cars — see which makes are their top pick South Africa
  4. Fuel price hikes kick in at midnight: what you’ll pay from Wednesday news
  5. Lexus ranks highest in JD Power 2025 vehicle quality study news

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS