Traffic officials arrested 465 motorists for driving offences in a Gauteng traffic swoop at the weekend, including 107 for drunk-driving.
Gauteng traffic police, traffic wardens and the police conducted the high-density Operation Shanela last week from Friday to Sunday, targeting hotspots in Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Joburg, the West Rand and Sedibeng.
“Law enforcement officials are making strides to deal with lawlessness in the province. To this end, motorists are urged to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol as it poses a safety risk and those found will be apprehended,” said Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Morwane.
In Ekurhuleni, officials arrested 68 people, 20 of which were for driving under the influence. There were 879 people and 475 vehicles searched in Springs, Zonkizizwe, Thembisa, Edenvale, Crystal Park, Tsakane, Devon and Germiston, among other areas.
In Tshwane, a total of 151 arrests were made, including 31 for driving under the influence. There were 803 people and 351 vehicles searched in Sunnyside, Laudium, Akasia, Pretoria West, Soshanguve, Olievenhoutbosch and Temba, among other suburbs.
465 drivers arrested in Gauteng traffic crackdown
Operation Shanela nabs 107 suspected drunk drivers
In Joburg, 91 arrests were made, including nine for driving under the influence. There were 1,058 people and 482 vehicles searched in Honeydew, Booysens, Cosmo City, Roodepoort, Eldorado Park and Lenasia, among other suburbs.
In the West Rand, 1,134 people and 330 vehicles were searched in Kagiso, Fochville, Carletonville and Westonaria, with seven of the 66 suspects arrested for driving under the influence.
In Sedibeng, officials arrested 89 suspects, 40 of whom were driving under the influence.
Motorists can drive with a blood-alcohol level not higher than 0.05g per 100ml of blood — or 0.02g per 100ml for a professional driver.
