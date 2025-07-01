news

‘F1: The Movie’ races to $140m in opening weekend

01 July 2025 - 07:51 By Reuters
The movie stars Brad Pitt and was executive-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

F1: The Movie raced to the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend, earning more than $140m (R2.48bn) globally.

That includes $55.6m (R984m) in the US, with $25m (R619.6m) of that coming on the movie's opening day on Friday, according to The Numbers.

The movie, which stars Brad Pitt and was executive-produced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, was filmed at F1 racetracks through the 2024 season.

Pitt plays an F1 driver who comes out of retirement to help a struggling team while  mentoring an up-and-coming young driver.

According to Forbes, F1: The Movie outpaced Napoleon ($78.8m or R1.39bn in 2023) for the biggest opening weekend  for an Apple Studios film. However, with the cost of making F1: The Movie reportedly topping $350m (R6.20bn), it will need a continued run of success at the box office to make money.

