Inaugural BMW TrackFest 2025 to rev up Redstar Raceway in August

Hosted by BMW Motorrad, the festival is geared for the whole family

01 July 2025 - 12:45 By Motor News Reporter
Motorcycle enthusiasts can try out the latest BMW motorcycles around Redstar Raceway.
Image: Supplied

BMW Motorrad will host the inaugural TrackFest at Redstar Raceway in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on August 9 and 10.

The motorcycle festival is open to all motorcycle enthusiasts, irrespective of the brand of bike they ride. Participants will be able to take demo rides on the latest BMW Motorrad models.

“TrackFest 2025 is a premier motorcycle festival that celebrates the thrill of riding and the vibrant lifestyle that surrounds it,” said a BMW spokesperson. “This event promises to be an unforgettable experience for motorcycle enthusiasts and their families.”

The festival will host live performances from top local artists including Rubber Duc and Majozi. Food lovers can look forward to an array of gourmet offerings from food trucks and rider gear and lifestyle will be available for those looking to accessorise. An all-ages entertainment zone will keep the whole family engaged.

The track rider pass, which allows access to the track sessions, costs R1,500 and the general pass is R350. Children under 12 enter free. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

Gates at Redstar Raceway will open at 9am and close at 6pm. 

Cadillac braces for 2026 F1 debut

Cadillac principal Graeme Lowdon says Formula One's newest team have limitless ambition and plenty of funds, but every expectation of being last when ...
7 hours ago

'F1: The Movie' races to $140m in opening weekend

"F1: The Movie" raced to the top spot at the box office in its opening weekend, earning more than $140m globally.
8 hours ago

Where Joburgers like to top up petrol and their favourite fuel station shops

A study by Lightstone Auto has found Engen has cemented its position as South Africa’s leading fuel station brand, according to Johannesburg ...
1 day ago
