Inaugural BMW TrackFest 2025 to rev up Redstar Raceway in August
Hosted by BMW Motorrad, the festival is geared for the whole family
Image: Supplied
BMW Motorrad will host the inaugural TrackFest at Redstar Raceway in Delmas, Mpumalanga, on August 9 and 10.
The motorcycle festival is open to all motorcycle enthusiasts, irrespective of the brand of bike they ride. Participants will be able to take demo rides on the latest BMW Motorrad models.
“TrackFest 2025 is a premier motorcycle festival that celebrates the thrill of riding and the vibrant lifestyle that surrounds it,” said a BMW spokesperson. “This event promises to be an unforgettable experience for motorcycle enthusiasts and their families.”
The festival will host live performances from top local artists including Rubber Duc and Majozi. Food lovers can look forward to an array of gourmet offerings from food trucks and rider gear and lifestyle will be available for those looking to accessorise. An all-ages entertainment zone will keep the whole family engaged.
The track rider pass, which allows access to the track sessions, costs R1,500 and the general pass is R350. Children under 12 enter free. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.
Gates at Redstar Raceway will open at 9am and close at 6pm.
