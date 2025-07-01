news

Tesla suffers major sales decline in Sweden and Denmark

01 July 2025 - 10:28 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In Sweden, Tesla's registrations, which are a measure of sales, fell 64.4% in June from a year earlier.
In Sweden, Tesla's registrations, which are a measure of sales, fell 64.4% in June from a year earlier.
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Tesla's sales dropped for a sixth straight month in Sweden and Denmark in June, underscoring the challenges the EV-maker faces as competitors gain market share and CEO Elon Musk's popularity declines.

In Sweden, Tesla's registrations, which are a measure of sales, fell 64.4% in June from a year earlier.

Tesla's sales were also down 61.6% in Denmark, where the US EV maker's revised Model Y sales fell 31.2% compared with last year to 1,155 cars, showing no signs of reviving the brand's fortunes.

The publication of Tesla's monthly car registration figures coincided with a renewal of a dispute between Musk and US President Donald Trump regarding a sweeping tax cut and spending bill.

Renault to report $11.2bn loss on Nissan stake in first half

French carmaker Renault said on Tuesday it will report an estimated €9.5bn (R233.65bn) non-cash loss on its stake in Nissan Motor in the first half ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Mitsubishi aims to increase European sales with new Renault models

Mitsubishi aims to increase its European sales by up to 30% with the help of two new Renault-based models, the regional CEO for the Japanese ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Nissan looking to cull 250 jobs at UK's Sunderland plant

Nissan Motor will begin talks this week to seek job cuts at its Sunderland plant in Britain, it said on Monday, as the Japanese carmaker targets a ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were SA’s best selling brands as car sales continue to vroom in June news
  2. Meet 19 young South Africans shaping the future of the motor industry Features
  3. More young women are financing cars — see which makes are their top pick South Africa
  4. Fuel price hikes kick in at midnight: what you’ll pay from Wednesday news
  5. Lexus ranks highest in JD Power 2025 vehicle quality study news

Latest Videos

Heatwave washes over Western Europe | REUTERS
Turkey detains cartoonists over satirical drawing | REUTERS